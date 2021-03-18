Reserve officer accused of hiding camera in girlfriend's Stillwater residence

A reserve officer from Moore is wanted in Payne County on charges of using electronic equipment for lewd or lascivious purposes.
Tyler Ruben Ruiz, 32, of Moore, has an arrest warrant issued for him with a bond amount of $20,000.
Stillwater Officer Jimmy Knox was dispatched Oct. 5 to the 4000 block of North Washington Street in reference to a hidden camera. Knox arrived on scene and made contact with the alleged victim.
“When she answered the door, she greeted me with a Ziplock bag containing a black Youtech wireless charger with a USB cable and a black wall plug. Inside the wall plug is a small pen camera,” Knox wrote in the affidavit.
The alleged victim said she was in a relationship with Ruiz for three or four months. She told officers Ruiz stayed with her a few days before she claimed she found the camera. She said things weren’t going well because he accused her of cheating on him.
“After the weekend, she thought they were all good. Until today when she received a breakup text from Ruiz,” Knox wrote.
The victim became concerned after Ruiz allegedly made a comment on something that had happened at her residence. This prompted her to search the bedroom.
“She found one new item in her bedroom and it was Ruiz’s phone charger. She inspected it and found the camera,” Knox wrote.
The affidavit said Ruiz admitted to placing the camera in the residence to “catch her cheating on him.”
All evidence was packaged and submitted to property and screenshots of the text messages were emailed to the officer.
Ruiz was said to be a reserve officer in Washington, Oklahoma.
He has not been arrested at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.