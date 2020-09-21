After losing the Republican primary election Aug. 25, Payne County Sheriff Kevin Woodward has reportedly moved from his Payne County residence on South Washington Street.
Ben Burnsed, an employee with the Payne County Clerk, appeared before the Board of Payne County Commissioners on Monday to ask the commissioners to appoint Joe Harper as the Payne County Sheriff, effective immediately.
Harper won the Republican primary election against Woodward, garnering 56 percent of the votes. Since no person filed for office as a Democrat or Independent, Harper is scheduled to be sworn in as Sheriff on Jan. 3.
Burnsed cited Oklahoma statutes as authority for Woodward vacating the office, if his principal residence is not in Payne County.
Burnsed also cited Oklahoma law as authorizing the commissioners to appoint Harper when the Sheriff’s office is “deemed vacant.” Burnsed stated that a neighbor had reportedly viewed Woodward moving from his South Washington home after the election.
Burnsed also cited social media documentation that the residence is currently for rent from the landlord. Chairman Chris Reding asked if Burnsed had given notice to Woodward of Burnsed’s request to remove Woodward from office.
Burnsed had not provided notice to Woodward. When asked by Commissioner Zach Cavett, Burnsed said he had not used office computers or office time to prepare documents supporting his request. The commissioners took no action on the request to allow Woodward the opportunity to respond to the allegations. The commissioners may consider the request at their next meeting on September 29.
