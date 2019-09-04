A fire at the Linwood Village nursing home in Cushing led to the evacuation its 41 residents Tuesday night.
According to City Manager Terry Brannon, no one was injured. He wrote on Facebook that the fire was contained to the laundry room and that the fire suppression system worked “effectively until fire crews could arrive and extinguish the fire completely.”
The residents were relocated to Hillcrest Hospital in Cushing. Anyone needing to confirm disposition of those who have been transported were asked to call 918-225-2915.
“Staff from the nursing home continue to assist at HHC with resident care. HHC has called in additional staff to help with resident transition into their facility for care,” Brannon wrote. “It is not known how long Linwood Village will be out of service.”
Multiple agencies assisted in the effort, but they also received help from private citizens who help load wheelchairs in private trucks to transport to the hospital, according to Brannon. Cushing Fire Department EMS/Paramedic Service, Cushing Police Department (officers/dispatcher), Payne County Sheriff's Department, Cushing Senior Citizens Transportation Service, Cushing Emergency Management, Life Net Ambulance Service, Creek County Ambulance Service, Mercy Ambulance Service, City of Pawnee Ambulance Service, City of Perry Ambulance Service, Cushing Public Schools Transportation Division (Director Tully Folden, Supt. Koln Knight and Assistant Supt. Dr. Melissa Amon), Linwood Village staff members and Hillcrest Hospital Cushing responded.
“On behalf of Fire Chief Chris Pixler, Chairman Dr. Don Amon and the Board of Commissioners, we appreciate the excellent response during tonight's event,” Brannon wrote. “THANK YOU to all who helped and to the various responding agencies. The Linwood Village staff is commended for working with our public safety team to ensure a safe, orderly evacuation and relocation of the centers 41 precious residents.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.