President Donald Trump’s warning to governors, that he would consider using military force to quell riots if they couldn’t get it under control, reverberated across the nation and political spectrum and created another kind of battle where the grounds are allegiance and the rules of engagement are tougher to define.
Does Donald Trump have the authority to use military force against American citizens? It’s a complicated process. Should Trump extend military authority on American soil? That debate can rage anywhere.
“Definitely not! This is the US, not North Korea or China or Russia,” Facebook user Emily Beers wrote in response to a News Press social media post. “Why was this not put in place for the lockdown protesters who roamed the streets with guns and ammunition? People who are protesting peacefully, have the right to do so.”
That seems to be the crux of the issue. Most protests and rallies across the country have started out peacefully, up until they weren’t, though there may be some argument about which side did the escalating.
“Peaceful protests, that stay peaceful, are for the cause. Unfortunately what has been happening is not peaceful,” Callie Gray-Creager wrote. “Protests have becoming riots. When I, as an individual who support the cause, fear to attend a protest to support, due to the possibility of it becoming violent, is the opposite of what should be happening.
Should President Trump use military action to quell protests, is your question? People have the right to free speech and the right to protest. Unfortunately, protests have turned to riots. So my answer is yes. Violence and fear is not and will never be the answer.”
The sentiment was shared by many on the post.
“Stop the violence and there will be no need,” Carol Christie wrote. “This is up to the demonstrators to handle this.”
Another sentiment, shared by many, is that addressing the underlying issues of systemic racism and police violence that led to the protests should be addressed.
“A better course of action would start with the acknowledgement of systemic injustice in our country and a commitment to truly changing it,” Emily Beers wrote. “More authoritative violence may work temporarily to stop protests, but it will only perpetuate the issue and leave people more desperate and angry in the long run. Fear will only work for a short time. It is not an effective tool for long term governance. We need real leadership.”
Leadership, that some feel should come from the top.
“(Trump) said nothing at all (Monday) about addressing racism, bigotry, white supremacy, etc. He topped it all by going for the photo op in front of a church with Bible prominently on display,” John Bush wrote. “I noticed he didn’t go in and pray, nor did he read anything from that Bible. It was just a prop. What irony that he had PEACEFUL protesters cleared out before him with tear gas and rubber bullets.”
Others, question local leadership.
“Democrat mayors aren’t stopping the looting,” Dirk Mullins wrote. “Let the National Guard help. Needs to stop. Protests are fine. Destroying property is not.
