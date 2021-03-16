Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Showers in the morning, then becoming windy with a steady rain in the afternoon. High 58F. N winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.