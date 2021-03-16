It’s hard to address problems when you don’t know what they are, so Resilient Payne County, a Stillwater-based non-profit, is conducting a survey to determine how well the needs of mothers and their young children are being met.
Carolynn Macallister, one of the founders of RCP, said the goal is to gather data that helps identify gaps in services, so they can be addressed.
The information will help families and assist a variety of agencies that serve families and young children to ensure their efforts are going where they’re needed and being delivered effectively.
She said it’s important because the best program won’t accomplish much if it isn’t meeting actual needs.
“We need these mommies to let us know if we’re doing our jobs right,” Macallister said. “… If you know the needs, then you can meet the needs.”
The survey is inspired by the national study conducted by Zero to Three, a national child advocacy organization.
That report lists data at the state level but doesn’t break it down to the county level.
Doing that would help local agencies better meet local needs, Macallister said.
RPC hopes to get broad participation across ethnic and socio-economic groups to gather a clear picture of how mothers and their children are faring in terms of health care, nutrition, finances, pre-school and/or daycare services, emotional needs and basic parent support, including social support like having someone to talk to or having a friend to watch your baby for a few minutes.
The data from the quantitative survey will be reported anonymously and people won’t be asked extremely intrusive personal questions, Macallister said.
Mothers who are interested in participating in follow-up interviews by telephone can provide their contact information.
Anyone selected for an interview will receive a $50 Walmart gift card.
The online survey continues through the end of March and RPC’s goal is to have the phone interviews completed by late spring or early summer.
Taking stock is especially important now because the pandemic has been a hard time for many, Macallister said. Anyone who has a child under 4 and has accessed any sort of services, including pediatric care, recently can help in the effort.
Input on needs they’ve had that haven’t been met will be extremely helpful.
“A lot of people haven’t known they can reach out,” she said. “This is an opportunity to help the community … It’s an opportunity to share their hearts and their opinions and how they’re doing.”
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
