Usually when you read about childhood traumas in the United States, you read about extreme cases.
Although these extreme cases are substantial and should be reported on, a lot of Americans miss the point when it comes to what an overwhelming amount of kids are actually dealing with when it comes to neglect.
According to the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth, the number of child abuse and/or neglect reports in 2017 in Oklahoma was 79,310. Of those reports, 62,828 were investigated and 15,289 were confirmed. About 24 percent.
Of those substantiated cases, 2,756, or 9 percent, are physical abuse cases and 1,046 cases, 3 percent, are sexual abuse cases. So what is the major issue?
Neglect.
Neglect makes up 26,896, or 87 percent, of cases in Oklahoma. Yet, a majority of these neglect cases are not ever heard about.
The Department of Human Services, or DHS, spend the majority of their time working neglect cases because more children die from neglect than physical abuse, according to the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth. The majority of these children who die from neglect are under the age of 2, and 84 percent of substantiated cases involved children under the age of 7.
Most of these children are abused by their biological parents. In fact, according to the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth, 46 percent of abusers are mothers, 35 percent are fathers, 10 percent have no relation and 3 percent are grandparents.
More girls are involved in substantiated cases than boys, yet boys are more likely to be killed by abuse than girls.
Neglect, physical abuse, sexual abuse: these all fall under what are called Adverse Childhood Experiences, or ACEs. These ACEs can also include living with someone with a serious drug, alcohol or serious mental health issues, the death of a parent or being exposed to violence or discrimination in the home or community.
People can experience several ACEs, even more than one at once. These can prove detrimental to the development of a young child, including disrupted neurodevelopment, social, emotional and cognitive impairment, adoption of health-risk behaviors, disease, disability and social problems, and could eventually result in an early death for someone who does not receive help.
Essentially, what happens in the early life of a child can influence the rest of their lives. During early sensitive periods of development, the brain’s circuitry is most open to the influence of external experiences, for better or worse.
The Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, or BRFSS, is the nation's premier system of health-related telephone surveys that collect state data about U.S. residents regarding their health-related risk behaviors, chronic health conditions, and use of preventive services. Established in 1984 with 15 states, BRFSS now collects data in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia and three U.S. territories. BRFSS completes more than 400,000 adult interviews each year, making it the largest continuously conducted health survey system in the world.
According to the BRFSS for Oklahoma in 2016, 22.7 percent of Oklahomans have experienced or are experiencing an ACE event right now; 19.1 percent experienced two or three events; and 14.6 percent experience 4 or more ACE events.
The more ACE events you experience, the more it is linked to detrimental behaviors in people. In Oklahoma, the more ACE events you experience, the more likely you are to smoke, drink heavily, have obesity issues, sleep fewer than 7 hours and more, according to the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth.
According to Annette Jacobi, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth, Oklahoma continues to have some of the highest ACE scores in the country.
Numbers could be skewed, however, because Oklahoma is a high-report state with a liberal definition of what neglect is. Something considered only a tragedy in one state could be considered neglect in Oklahoma. Jacobi said she is thankful for the high reporting rates, but it could mean Oklahoma is doing better than what numbers reflect compared to other states. Regardless, groups like Resilient Payne County and more work tirelessly to help preventative causes in the county and state so parents and children can be educated and no child has to endure any type of neglect.
