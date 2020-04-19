The Retail Recovery Program at Our Daily Bread has been a program since ODB first opened in 2017.
”I believe that RR was happening in some form as far back as 2014 through the Methodist StoreHouse,”Zack Wilson, Operations Manager at ODB said.
The program is designed to collect food that is being removed from local stores.
“The food is still in good condition and we take it and serve it during our sessions,” Wilson said.
Volunteers pick up food on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from their partner agencies.
On Tuesday and Thursday volunteers pickup food from Sprouts.
“All the food is still in great condition and we serve it to guests during our shopping sessions,” Wilson said. “This is a great way to provide unique items like vegan, and non-dairy options, and it also allows us to provide a lot of variety and extra choices for our guests.”
Wilson and the volunteers made certificates for the participating stores. There are a total of eight stores in Stillwater that donate to ODB.
“We wanted to provide all our participating stores with a token of our appreciation,” Wilson said.
Giving certificates provided a visible appreciation to the stores that have helped ODB. The certificate allowed the stores to see just how appreciated they are.
“So, we printed certificates with a total of all the pounds of food that each location donated in 2019,” Wilson said.
This impacted the donors because the small amounts added up to a much larger quantity of food than they could have imagined.
• Amounts donated in 2019
• Aldi-38,255
• K&G-8,486
• Neighborhood Market-62,460
• Red Lobster- 3,005
• Sprouts-110,314
• Walmart Perkins- 138,970
• Walmart West 6th - 64,583
Wilson said they have collected a little over 100,000 pounds of food since January of this year.
“With 47,076 and 41,526 pounds being collected in January and February, respectively,” Wilson said.
The Retail Recovery Program has a solid group of 25 volunteers that serve ODB at least once a month.
“We are always looking for more volunteers for the program, especially those that can lift 50 pound or more,” Wilson said.
They currently need volunteers on Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
“If anyone would like to learn more about the program, they can contact me at operations@ourdailybreadstillwater.org to set up a ride along or ask any questions that they may have,” Wilson said.
The Retail Recovery Program received a grant for a box truck. This allows them to keep up with food safety and allows for safe travel during inclement weather.
ODB has helped so many in Payne County and this program is no exception.
According to Wilson, there is a sizable amount of people with food insecurities, some may not even know those that are struggling.
“Retail Recovery helps us make use of local food that was, prior to the program, being thrown away,” Wilson said. “So, in an overview it gives the local stores an actionable way to use their expiring inventory to help others and it brings hundreds of thousands of pounds of food into the hands of those in need in our community.”
This program is giving back to the community and could use the help of others that would like to use their free time in a productive and heartwarming way.
“I just want people to know that with just an hour or two a week, or maybe even just two hours a month they can help make a difference in the lives of thousands of people right here in Payne County,” Wilson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.