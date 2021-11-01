For years, city leaders and local event marketers have said Stillwater needs a convention center to compete with similar communities for a greater share of visitor spending. Different possibilities have been presented over time, but none have gotten beyond the talking stage.
That possibility could finally become a reality if a development group formed by a local family secures enough financing, including financial assistance from a Tax Increment Financing fund established by the City of Stillwater.
HK Development Group is a company founded by former Cowboy Corner convenience store owner Hamid Khoshroo and his family. It proposes building a 20,000-square-foot convention center with a parking garage that is attached to a 120-room hotel.
Although the hotel brand hasn’t been listed because the deal hasn’t been finalized, HK assures that it’s a national brand well-known to business travelers.
If all goes exactly according to plan, the facility could be open as early as fall of 2023, Khoshroo’s son Yasha Khoshroo said.
A TIF district was established in 2018 to incentivize redevelopment in a defined area lying east and south of Oklahoma State University that includes downtown Stillwater. It uses proceeds from increased property tax and sales tax revenues generated within the district to provide funding for redevelopment and for the expansion of existing businesses to create jobs.
The committee that reviews applications for assistance from the TIF voted 5-1 Monday to recommend the City Council approve $6.2 million in assistance out of an overall $28.3 million in project costs for the proposed convention center.
Deputy City Manager Melissa Reames said that total has increased by $4 million since the project was first discussed with the committee in September. It now includes the cost to build a parking garage and all possible costs and fees, including road improvements, water and sewer infrastructure and the value of any permitting fees the City might waive.
Those adjustments bring HK Development Group’s ask down to the 22% ceiling set in TIF review committee guidelines.
The developer will also pursue New Market Tax Credits and city staff will explore Oklahoma incentive leverage credits, Reames said. State leverage credits are tied to Federal Opportunity Zones and allow a city to capture state sales tax generated in them under certain circumstances.
In September, the committee was presented with a feasibility study for the hotel and convention center project that indicated a request would be made for $8 million on a $24.5 million total cost, 32.65% of the total.
Downtown (Re)Investment Plan Committee member Doug Major, who represents Meridian Technology Center on the committee, said coming into Monday’s meeting, he had concerns about the amount being requested, but bringing the number down to meet TIF guidelines opened the door for him to vote for approval.
The proposed convention center would be located along Duck Street between the Stillwater YMCA and Eskimo Joes, at 416 W. Maple St.
It’s a 2.47-acre tract where the Maple 500 apartments and several other rental units sat vacant and in disrepair for years before the City Council declared them dilapidated and ordered them demolished in 2019.
In 2017, a different developer had attempted to build a seven-story, 204 unit apartment complex to provide housing for OSU students on the site. But the deal fell apart in 2018.
Visit Stillwater President and CEO Cristy Morrison said she has been advocating for a convention center in Stillwater for many years. The city has other meeting spaces but they are usually booked up, as is the Payne County Expo Center.
Morrison said she has continually encouraged companies building hotels in Stillwater to include more and better meeting spaces in their designs.
Having a facility with large, flexible spaces will create the capacity to pursue new types of meetings and open Stillwater up to markets it couldn’t reach before, she said. Getting the other types of groups currently holding events at the Expo Center into a convention center would open up availability for more agricultural events in the county, many of which last for multiple days.
The result is ultimately more visitors and more spending, Morrison said.
Payne County Commissioner Chris Reding, who represents the county on the review committee, agrees with Morrison.
It’s hard to find open dates for events at the Expo Center and he believes a convention center would benefit both the county facility and the local economy.
The project plan and recommendation for approval will go to the City Council on Nov. 15 for its consideration, Reames said.
