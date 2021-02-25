Ripley issues drinking water boil advisory

The town of Ripley has been struggling with its water supply for several weeks, since a period of intense cold weather froze the pumps for the municipal well that serves the community.
A voluntary boil advisory was issued for the town on Thursday, based on a potential for contamination as repairs are made to the water system.
Water pressure has been an issue for the town over the past week. The town’s water storage tower became depleted and will need to be refilled as part of the system’s recovery.
Ripley Public Schools moved to distance learning this week because the town had inadequate water pressure to operate the school buildings.
The schools are the biggest thing in Ripley, serving an estimated 420 students with 50 staff members on an average day, Superintendent Brent Meeks told the News Press.
The town of Ripley’s population was estimated at 287 in 2019.
On Monday, the district announced that distance learning would have to continue because water pressure had increased in the town but still wasn’t adequate to operate the schools.
Ripley Mayor Delpha Whitefield declared a state of emergency on Monday and called for residents to ration water.
Residents at even numbered addresses were asked to begin conserving water, including not taking showers or doing laundry, on even numbered days. Residents with odd numbered addresses were asked to take the same measures on odd numbered days.
On Tuesday, the district provided an update saying students would remain in distance learning for the remainder of the week.
“If we were to have school, it would likely decrease pressure for all residents due to consuming half of the production during school hours. In addition, this would significantly decrease the amount of water going into the tower, which the town will need while they are fixing the well pump … If we were to have in-person school, it would cause another strain on the limited supply of water we have currently in Ripley,” Meeks wrote.
One of the town’s well pumps was not working and the other pump was operating at about 50% capacity, Payne County Emergency Manager Jeff Kuhn said.
The town of Ripley issued a voluntary precautionary boil advisory for residents that warned the drinking water supplied might be unsafe for human consumption.
It should be brought to a full rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking it or using it for food preparation, baby formula preparation, dish washing, tooth brushing, wound care or bathing children who might ingest the water, the advisory said.
The advisory remains in effect until further notice.
The Ripley Fire Department began distributing bottled water to residents the same day as work on the system began.
Ripley is not the only town in Oklahoma to have problems with its water system related to last week’s weather system. Towns as small as Blackwell and as large as Shawnee and Oklahoma City had boil orders in place as their systems dealt with line breaks and low water pressure.
On Feb. 18, KOSU reported that towns across the state could soon face boil orders.
Drinking water systems routinely issue precautionary boil orders when there are known leaks in the system. Mandatory boil orders are issued by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality when there is a violation of state and federal drinking water regulations.
DEQ issued a release the same day that said drinking water systems statewide had been impacted by the historic weather event.
“Many systems throughout the state are experiencing issues related to water loss, and DEQ anticipates that once temperatures rise above freezing and frozen pipes begin to thaw, many more systems and customers will be affected. It is likely that DEQ’s emergency storm response will continue for several weeks. When a water system experiences extremely low or no water pressure, DEQ recommends a precautionary boil advisory to ensure that people have safe water for drinking, cooking, hand washing and bathing,” the agency said.
DEQ Water Quality Division Director Shellie Chard said the agency expected the number of boil advisories and mandatory boil orders to increase.
DEQ’s State Environmental Lab will be operating seven days a week to analyze water samples and help ensure safe water.
The agency offered guidance for people whose water supply has been impacted by leaks or system failures.
If someone has extremely low water pressure or total water loss, it is important that they notify their water service provider as quickly as possible and follow these recommendations:
Once the water comes back on, flush the water for five minutes or until fresh, clear water comes out of the tap.
Boil the water at a hard, rolling boil for at least one minute before consumption, drinking, use in food preparation (including baby formula), brushing teeth, making ice, wound care, and bathing infants who may ingest the water, or use another drinking water source such as bottled water until the tap water is safe to drink again.
It is recommended to continue boiling the water (or use bottled water) for at least 72 hours or until your water system says the water is safe to drink again, whichever comes later.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.