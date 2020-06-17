A Ripley man was charged with domestic assault and battery in the presence of a child.
Jeff Mitchell Martin Jr., 31, was arrested June 7 after deputies received a 911 text requesting deputies as soon as possible.
Deputy Korey Carruba was dispatched to the 9000 block of Ford Road in Ripley.
“Upon arrival to the residence, I observed a female running towards my patrol vehicle, with an infant child in her arms. I exited my patrol car and made contact with the female,” Carruba alleged in the affidavit.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the deputy observed a male standing near the doorway of the residence, then disappearing into the residence.
The victim alleged Martin was in a rage. She said he grabbed and pinned her to the bed. Deputy Carruba said he observed scratch marks on the victim’s upper right arm.
Deputies Jeff Kramer, Scott Hopper and Carruba approached the residence and began calling Martin’s name.
The affidavit said Martin responded to officers by yelling “to come inside.”
Carruba instructed Martin to come to the door, he complied with the order.
“Mr. Martin appeared very agitated, and was sweating profusely. I requested Mr. Martin to step outside, Mr. Martin refused and asked us to come in,” Carruba alleged in the affidavit.
Carrubba approached the residence and pat searched Martin for officer safety.
Kramer, Hopper and Carruba proceeded into the residence, and observed two children laying on a bed in the living room.
According to the affidavit, Martin told the deputies that he and the victim fought over her texting another man.
He alleged he came back from fishing at the river, and asked who she was texting.
Carruba went outside to speak with the victim. Deputies Kramer and Hopper stayed with Martin in the residence.
Carruba met with Deputy David Sloan outside. Sloan confirmed the victim had marks on her arm. Sloan took pictures of the injuries.
Carruba informed Martin he was under arrest and to turn around. Martin did as he was told.
Deputy Kramer and Carruba escorted Martin to the patrol vehicle.
Deputy Christopher Mckosato was requested to transport Martin to the Payne County Jail.
Carruba returned to the residence to speak with the victim and find out what happened.
According to the affidavit, the victim advised Martin had come back to the residence after fishing, she alleged he was agitated as soon as he came inside. She said Martin saw her texting 911 and her mom, and asked who she was texting.
She alleged she told him she was scared to tell him, and that's when he grabbed her, she said.
The infant was laying next to the victim at the time of the alleged incident. The other two children were in the living room.
The victim took the Domestic Violence Lethality Screening. A referral was made and Safeline was contacted. The victim didn’t wish to speak with the Safeline advocate.
The victim’s mother arrived on scene and showed the deputy the text messages exchanged. Pictures were taken of the texts.
Martin will appear in court on July 21 to appear with counsel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.