A Ripley man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday evening.
Larry J. Motley, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck 1.6 miles north of Ripley on Bethel Road just after 6 p.m.
A description of the wreck was not disclosed in the Department of Public Safety Report, other than to say there were injuries to Motley’s neck. The cause and driver’s condition was listed as under investigation.
According to the report, the weather was cloudy and the roadway was dry at the time of the wreck. Seatlbelts were not in use and the airbags did not deploy. He was transported to Palmer Marler Funeral Home in Cushing.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Payne County Sheriff’s Office, LifeNet EMS and Cushing Fire Department responded to the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.