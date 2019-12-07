Ripley Schools upgrading security

RIPLEY – One of the smaller area schools is about to get a big upgrade in security.
Ripley Public Schools – which superintendent Lisa Pitts said has been operating with outdated security standards for a school in this day and age – will be getting more than $20,000 in security improvements.
“We have functioned all of these years with an open door policy and people have came and went and we had to track people in the hall,” Pitts said. “It was hard for us to keep track of who all was in the building and who was not. It was time to get compliant with the safety measures of Oklahoma and with society because we don’t live in such a great society anymore.”
Although Pitts hopes that nothing ever happens, she knows that with the uptick in school shootings across the country, that precautions have to be taken nowadays.
“It is unrealistic to not try to protect. Can it always happen? You can definitely do your best to minimize something like that,” Pitts said. “Can you stop it from happening? You see it every day on the news somewhere. We are out here in the middle of nowhere and 30 minutes away from any response team. A lot can happen in five minutes, not to mention 30.”
Ripley, which is situated along the Cimarron River alongside Highway 108, is in a tough position when it comes to response. It is 10 miles from Perkins, 10 miles from Cushing, 15 miles from Stillwater and 20 miles from Yale.
Pitts said in fire situations, the Ripley Fire Department can take care of the school, but in medical situations, mostly Cushing has the fastest response time though sometimes parents will have Stillwater come by. As far as law enforcement, Pitts said the Payne County Sheriff’s Department is the school’s best bet.
“Just a variety of people chip in. It is good that it is still response time.”
The improvements include a doorbell/camera system where people can be buzzed in. That costs $19,000. Ripley also signed up for the SchoolMessenger system to be implemented throughout the school’s online presence. That cost $2,000 and the last upgrade Ripley got was the installment of the Rave Panic Button.
Former Payne County Sheriff R.B. Hauf told Pitts about the Rave button, which automatically calls 911 and cuts down on the response time by making sure the right people are alerted in case of an emergency. The Rave Button was free.
Pitts said she is excited to see the school have those preventative measures installed and bring Ripley on the level of other schools adjusting to an ever changing 21st century.
“The community seems very supportive,” Pitts said. “Teachers are ecstatic and kids are relaxed and happy. It is a good step in the right direction.
“We have stepped it up a lot.”
