Ripley woman accused of crimes in Perkins

Charges were filed in September against a Ripley woman for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Jennifer Louise Collins, 33, was charged with third-degree burglary and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Perkins Officer Jason Thompson was dispatched last month to the 500 block of SE 2nd St. by the Payne County Sheriff’s Office.
Dispatch advised Thompson the suspect had left in a red Ford Mustang.
The officer arrived at 1:06 a.m. and made contact with the reporting party, who alleged Collins had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend. The reporting party is the boyfriend of Collins’ sister.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Collins wanted a picture from her sister of their deceased father.
The reporting party alleged he told Collins they would make a copy of the picture, but Collins didn’t like that idea.
According to the affidavit, Collins went outside and got into a maroon Buick four-door Sedan that was registered to her sister.
“The vehicle door was reported to be unlocked. Collins started going through items in the backseat,” Thompson wrote in the affidavit.
The reporting party confronted Collins and told her she couldn’t do that and it wasn’t her property.
According to the affidavit, Collins took a bag from the backseat and swung it at the reporting party.
Inside the bag was a sewing machine, the force knocked out a bottom tooth and injured the reporting party’s lip.
Thompson took pictures of the mouth injuries and said the victim was not struck anywhere else on his body.
The victim completed a witness statement and alleged he suffered loose teeth, one missing tooth and a fat lip as his injuries.
Perkins Detective Billy Laster conducted a follow-up interview. He conducted a phone call to Collins Aug. 7 and she agreed to come in for an interview.
Laster alleged that Collins told him she went to the reporting party’s residence to retrieve property stolen by her sister.
“Collins went to a maroon Buick that she described as belonging to her sister. The Buicke was parked in front of the residence in the driveway,” Laster wrote in the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Collins alleged the reporting party “charged” at her. It also said she admitted to swinging at the victim but denies hitting him with the sewing machine.
“She described the encounter as self-defense on her part. She said she was backed into the corner between the car door and the car itself,” Laster alleged in the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Collins told Laster she swung at the victim out of reaction, and then he body slammed her. Laster wrote that Collins showed him some small red marks on her left arm that was caused by her falling into the gravel.
“When asked about what happened immediately following the incident she claims to have no memory,” Laster wrote.
Photographs were taken and the interview was concluded.
The reporting party was called by Laster to see if the victim would provide video surveillance.
“Watching the video I know Ms. Collins was not honest about where the altercation occurred,” Laster said in the affidavit.
There wasn’t video footage of the physical altercation.
Bond was set in the amount of $10,000 and a warrant was served Oct. 1.
She appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.
