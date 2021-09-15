CNHI LLC has announced Rob McClendon as publisher of the Stillwater News Press.
A career journalist and longtime member of the News Press Editorial Board, McClendon comes to the News Press from Oklahoma CareerTech, where he created Horizon TV in 2004. Horizon TV was a multi-platform effort that included a nationally televised weekly show that McClendon anchored and served as the executive producer. Since 2017, McClendon has led CareerTech’s digital efforts.
McClendon believes journalism is foundational for the health of any community, and wants to increase the effort to reach the audience where they are, be it print, online, social or anywhere else, he said.
“Newspaper isn’t an accurate term for what the News Press already does. In addition to our print editions, we have daily e-Editions online, newsletters, email news alerts, podcast and soon-to-be video,” McClendon said. “Journalism is constantly changing and we will change with it."
McClendon also believes that journalism is foundational to democracy.
“I was troubled by the 2016 and 2020 election cycle, not by who was elected in the race but by the attacks on objective truth and the journalists who try to present it,” he said. “When this position opened I realized it was not good enough to be passionate about the role journalism plays in our democracy, you also have to be effective. I believe my background in the broadcast and digital side of journalism will help the News Press develop into a multimedia platform.
I believe in leading from where you are, and Stillwater is where I have lived and worked for over three decades. The News Press’s role is to serve as both a guide dog and guard dog for our community. Our goal is to be a trusted source of information that carries none of the biases you often find in cable news.”
Prior to his stint at CareerTech, McClendon worked in television news before moving to Stillwater in 1990 to work at Oklahoma State University, anchoring the PBS program SUNUP.
“Rob has been actively involved in the Stillwater community for more than 25 years,” CNHI Regional Publisher and former News Press Publisher Dale Brendel said. “With him as our new leader, it will only strengthen our commitment to local news and sports coverage and to preserving and enhancing our leadership role within the community.
“Rob has built an outstanding reputation as a journalist over the years in Stillwater and the entire state of Oklahoma with his experience in broadcasting, and has recently been on the cutting edge of the industry with his digital work at CareerTech. His leadership will make a real impact at the News Press.”
