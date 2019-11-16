Voters age 18-29 have historically had the lowest participation rates of any demographic, a pattern that has held true in every presidential election since 1964, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Turnout among all citizens of voting age has held steady at just under 62% in the past two presidential elections. In the 2018 midterms, only 31% of eligible voters age 18-29 actually voted, in spite of surveys that indicated 40% of them planned to vote.
But the Pew Research Center calls them a group that has “punched below their electoral weight.”
There were 62 million people under 35 who were of voting age during the 2016 presidential election. According to a Pew report, Millenials, classified as people 20-35 years of age, are expected over time to replace Baby Boomers as the largest generation in the electorate.
Now come the efforts to mobilize those numbers by getting young people registered to vote and motivating them to actually cast a ballot.
Voter registration drives like Rock the Vote, which launched in 1990 and the Campus Vote Project focus on young people. Even legacy organizations like the League of Women Voters take registration drives to high schools. But there seems to be a new urgency among organizers focused on developing a “youth wave.”
Survivors of the February 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida traveled the country on a March for our Lives voter registration tour later that year. Even pop star Taylor Swift got involved by endorsing a candidate for Senate in her home state of Tennessee and urging her 112 million Instagram followers to register, research candidates and vote.
And there has been a jump in the number of young people registering to vote, but not everyone is happy about some of the attempts that have been made to get them involved in the political process.
President Donald Trump took issue with Swift’s stepping into the political arena by commenting, “Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25% less now.”
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.