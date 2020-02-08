A fatal collision that happened in 2018 left one man dead and another facing charges.
Zane Von Gottfried was charged with negligent homicide in 2018 after he allegedly caused a fatal collision from not stopping at a stop sign.
Glencoe resident Roger Smith died at the scene of the crash.
Bond was set in the amount of $10,000, Gottfried posted bond in October 2018.
Gottfried pleaded not guilty to the charges. He appears back in court on Monday afternoon.
Preliminary hearing for man accused of child sex abuse in 2019
A Stillwater man who was charged with child sex abuse will appear in court next week.
James Leroy Bear was originally charged with violating the sex offender registry. When new information became available prompted a new charge.
Bond was set in the amount of $125,000. Bear did not post bond.
He appears in court on Wednesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.
Suspect in 2018 Yale armed robbery continues pretrial
Rodney Tyrone Fahs Jr. was charged with robbery with a firearm by two or more people.
The alleged incident occurred the day after Christmas in 2018.
Bond was set for $200,000. Fahs pleaded not guilty to the charges in January 2019.
On July 25, Fahs posted bond and entered into federal custody.
Fahs will continue pretrial on Friday morning.
Pretrial continued for man accused of shooting with intent to kill
Brandon Todd Hatchett was allegedly involved in a 2019 Ripley shooting.
Hatchett is being charged with shooting with intent to kill, and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
Hatchett pleaded not guilty to the charges in April 2019. Bond was set in the amount of $250,000.
He is currently in federal custody. Hatchett continues his pretrial Friday morning.
Stillwater man accused of second-degree murder returns to court
Clyde Marquette Fields is charged with second degree murder in the Jan. 4 death of Rashauna Deshae Ray, of Stillwater. He is also facing charges in Logan County in connection with her death.
Fields returns to court in Payne County on Thursday.
