Boomer Lake Park was packed Saturday morning for the 20th annual Thin Blue Line run/walk race, with more than 100 participants. Almost 200 people had registered for the race. On race day, there were about 150.
The race is organized by the Oklahoma Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors (OKCOPS), a nonprofit that provides resources for rebuilding the lives of surviving families who have lost a loved one killed in the line of duty.
The race brought law enforcement and non-law enforcement participants from across the state. People of all ages participated in the race by either walking or running. Some participants used the race to catch up and drink coffee with friends or walk their dogs.
Keedon Fields was the first-place winner in the 8-under division. He said he "ran the entire" path around Boomer Lake to win, which he said was a challenge. Fields also placed 21st out of all participants.
Fields said he signed up for the race because he "likes running for stuff."
Several law enforcement agencies participated, including officers from Oklahoma State University, the Stillwater Police Department, the Stillwater Multi-Jurisdictional Operations team and Oklahoma City Police Department.
Amy and David Hansen are officers in Oklahoma City. They have been traveling to Stillwater for the last eight years to run this race.
"Well, we're both law enforcement, and it could potentially help our families if something were to happen to us," Amy said.
