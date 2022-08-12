Early voting begins Thursday for the Aug. 23 runoff elections.
The top two candidates who did not have more than 50 percent of their June primary votes are back on the ballot.
Republican have a few more options than Democrats and Independents. The only race on Payne County Democrats’ and Independents’ ballots is the Senate runoff between Jason Bollinger and Madison Horn. The winner of that race will face incumbent Republican Sen. James Lankford, Libertarian Kenneth Blevins and Independent Michael Delaney.
Oklahoma Republicans will have the unexpired-term Senate race runoff between T.W. Shannon and Markwayne Mullin. The winner will face Democrat Kendra Horn, Libertarian Robert Murphy and Independent Ray Woods.
Locally, westside Payne County Republicans will be choosing a new District 3 commissioner in a runoff between Rhonda Markum and Sheryl Arthur Lacy. There is no November challenger in that race.
There were no other challengers to several people who filed unopposed for county elected offices.
Republicans who live in Stillwater proper will choose between newcomers Michael Baughman and Andrew Muchmore for the District 34 State House of Representatives. The winner will face incumbent Democrat Rep. Trish Ranson.
Here is the breakdown for Republican runoffs in statewide offices:
State Superintendent
Ryan Walters vs. April Grace
Winner face Democrat Jena Nelson in November
State Treasurer
Clark Jolley and Todd Russ, will face Democrat Charles de Coune and Libertarian Greg Sadler
Labor Commissioner
Leslie Kathryn Osborn vs. Sean Roberts
Winner will face Democrat Jack Henderson and Libertarian Will Daugherty
Corporation Commissioner
Todd Thomsen vs. Kim David
Winner will face Democrat Warigia Margaret Bowman and Independent Don Underwood
The deadline has already been crossed to request an absentee ballot. Early in-person voting is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Payne County Election Board. Polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. the following Tuesday at local polling places. You can find your polling location and check out sample ballots at okvoterportal.okelections.us/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.