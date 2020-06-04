Stillwater relies heavily on sales tax to keep its economy afloat, but the May 2020 sales and use tax collection report reported total tax dropping 11.68% below budget projections.
What impact does that have?
“It’s hard to tell right now because we’re inbetween our last fiscal year and the beginning of the 2021 budget,” Mayor William Joyce said. “Sales tax is a huge driver for us, but when this whole thing started, our city manager and his team, very early on, started figuring out ways to cut expenses and keep us in a place where we were ready for this kind of a drop.”
Coronavirus has taken its toll on just about every aspect of life, and it’s certainly attacked the financial side of things.
While a drop like this would usually be problematic for Stillwater, Joyce cites financially favorable months early on in the year and savvy planning as the reasons for the city’s stability.
“We were anticipating to see significant reductions in tax collections,” Joyce said. “I think honestly (the numbers) are better than we were afraid it might have been. It wasn’t as bad as we were concerned we might see.”
Although this was foreseen as the likely conclusion, that doesn’t mean it doesnt hurt.
Joyce said this is still a big deal, and said there’s still many concerns they’ll have to work around.
With that in mind, Stillwater is taking measures to keep its expenses low, and is planning to be under budget going forward and re-evaluating its position month to month.
But cutting expenses has ramifications — it doesn’t come without consequences. Joyce brought up an example of a project that fell victim to the financial struggles.
Stillwater had a drainage project set up on 12th and Duck Street — an area that typically has flooding issues. While the project was partially funded by state grant money, it would require an upward of $700,000 from the city.
But there were just too many unknowns.
“We just didn’t feel like we could commit to that extra investment in that project right now,” Joyce said. “So we’ll keep it on the planning schedule and look to get back to it when we can, but that was the kind of project that we had to postpone at this point given the uncertainty around the budget.
“It’s capital spending and capital projects that are the easiest to postpone at this point. We haven’t laid off workers or had to do cuts in essential services like public safety or anything like that.”
These projects have fallen casualty to a lack of funds — for now — but other aspects of the city are being affected as well.
According to the same report, hotel/motel tax fell 56.98% below budget projections. And that hurts the hospitality industry, but also the city.
“From a tax perspective on our end, that’s what we use that hotel tax for. It’s dedicated to visitor development and tourism development in our city,” Joyce said. “The drop in revenue affects our ability to continue to do that kind of marketing and support visitor development.”
Joyce said Stillwater’s Destination Marketing Organization is working to get those numbers back, but they have a reserve fund that should keep the city afloat the next couple of months so Joyce is hopeful it’ll come back strong.
Still, this virus has its imprints just about everywhere. Small businesses have felt the blunt impact of this virus.
“It’s a huge struggle,” Joyce said. “I’ve talked to a number of business owners and what they’ve been dealing with and going through. For a lot of them, it’s a really big problem.”
Joyce talked about how many businesses have weathered the storm with things like online retail or restaurant takeout, but that income isn’t close to their normal business standards.
And April and May were sour months to miss out on for these businesses considering events like graduation, the Special Olympics and NCAA Tennis Tournament were all on tap.
It’s been a struggle without question, and Joyce acknowledged the necessity to get the city back to full capacity while safety is a top priority.
He said it’s going to be critical to have students return to school this fall — all while keeping safety in mind.
“To do that well, we’ve been talking about good communication going forward, about precautions people need to be taking when they’re back,” Joyce said. “The county health department, the university, the city, the hospital will be working really hard on communicating healthy practices, continuing the social distancing, being aware of the fact that the virus hasn’t disappeared.”
