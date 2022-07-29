A new leader is taking the helm for the Salvation Army in Stillwater.
Lieutenant Risa Robinson took over the position July 3.
Robinson, according to a Salvation Army press release, “has quickly settled into her new surroundings and is looking forward to getting to know the community and moving forward the ministry of The Salvation Army.”
The role was previously held by officers Emily and Nic Arroqui.
“Salvation Army Officers are periodically transferred to different locations, typically every 3-5 years. Lieutenant Risa Robinson is an enthusiastic and dynamic leader and comes to Stillwater from Fayetteville, Arkansas, where for the last year she was responsible for the programs and services of the Fayetteville Salvation Army,” the release reads.
According to the release, Robinson, who is from Oklahoma, first began attending the Salvation Army as a Sapulpa third-grader. In her new role she will be responsible for social services like the Family Store, Shield on Wheels and Pathway of Hope. She will also lead church programming.
“Many people don’t realize that The Salvation Army is a church,” said Robinson. “I invite everyone to join us for Worship each Sunday at 11 a.m., and Sunday School at 10 a.m. at The Salvation Army, located at 1101 S. Lowry, here in Stillwater. I look forward to meeting you soon!”
The Salvation Army of Oklahoma said Risa is passionate about its mission, and added, her hobbies are spending time with family, reading, watching movies and doing puzzles. She also has a cat she loves, Milo.
“I’m looking forward and am excited to meet the people in Stillwater and the surrounding area to discover the many opportunities for ministry here,” Robinson said. “I look forward to meeting the needs of this community and ‘Doing The Most Good’ alongside the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Salvation Army.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.