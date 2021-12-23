Less than two weeks before its Christmas Eve fundraising deadline, the Salvation Army of Stillwater was still $20,000 away from the $70,000 goal. But thanks to donations from the community and the work of volunteers, including civic clubs and businesses, that goal was met early this week.
Funds raised by bell ringers working the Salvation Army’s familiar red kettles stay local and are used to meet critical needs for people living throughout Payne County, Capt. Nic Arroqui said.
He serves as Corps Officer for the Stillwater office with his wife Capt. Emily Arroqui.
This year’s goal was higher than the previous year but Arroqui said that was actually a return to normal. The goal was dropped to $60,000 last year, even though the community’s need for assistance increased during the pandemic.
It was a hard year for everyone and donors answered the call in 2020. Donations dropped in 2021 while the need stayed constant, he told the News Press.
Arroqui said he likes to set attainable goals to keep morale up, with the hope of exceeding them. Everything raised in excess of the goal just enables Salvation Army to help more people.
“Our goal while I’m here is to increase our services, not decrease them,” he said.
Several factors played into the fundraising drive exceeding its goal. People are more likely to stop and make a donation or to give more as it gets closer to Christmas, he said. Help from individual volunteers, local civic organizations and the business community also made a difference.
Seven banks sent out teams of volunteers this year to see who could raise the most money in the Battle of the Banks.
Efforts like that make an impact because it’s not just about the money those teams and other volunteers raise, it’s about the money Salvation Army saves when bell ringers don’t have to be paid. Those dollars can instead be put back into the community.
Salvation Army has named the Stillwater Noon Lions as Volunteer Group of the Year after its members worked the kettles for 12 full days.
“I’ve never seen any other club in any other city do that,” Arroqui said. “They raised $5,500 and that’s not counting the money that was saved by not paying bell ringers.”
It’s something the club does every year, Noon Lions President Richard Hawkins said. This year, 26 of its members volunteered over the course of 99 hours, with some working multiple shifts.
The Lions also made a $1,500 donation to Salvation Army earlier in the month from money it raised during its annual pumpkin patch.
“It’s serving the community and (that’s what) we do: things that serve the community,” Hawkins said. “...We’re all about serving the community and putting the money we raise back into the community.”
Bryan Britton isn’t a member of a civic organization, but he decided to volunteer as a bell ringer for the first time this year. He said he was doing it in honor of his wife, who tried to get him to do it for 42 years.
She died in February.
After her death, he barely left his room for several months, Britton said. But working for Salvation Army has given his a sense of joy he was missing.
“This is the therapy my soul needed,” he said.
Salvation Army puts resources into the community in multiple ways throughout the year, from rent and utility assistance to emergency food boxes and its Angel Tree gifts.
Lion’s Club member Juanita Phelan said she views Salvation Army as an organization that fills the gaps in the safety net other organizations provide.
Some of those gaps show themselves during the holiday season.
This year, Salvation Army provided gifts for 391 children through its Angel Tree program.
It also helped several emergency cases that came in after the Angel Tree deadline, including a single dad with four kids, Arroqui said. The organization has seen a few more emergency cases than usual this year.
In addition to providing Christmas gifts, Salvation Army distributed food boxes for holiday meals – some to Angel Tree families and others to family’s that didn’t qualify for or need that kind of help.
Britton said helping Salvation Army during the holidays has a special meaning for him. It’s a way of paying it forward.
“A number of years ago, I hurt my back and my kids wouldn’t have gotten Christmas if it wasn’t for Salvation Army,” he said.
Arroqui is just grateful for the continued support of those who see the need and do something about it.
Utility and rent assistance is an important part of the work supported by the red kettles.
It sometimes keeps people from ending up on the street, which not everyone realizes is happening around them, he said.
“The number of people we’re able to keep housed in amazing to me,” he said. “Your neighbor would probably never come up to you and say, ‘Hey, I’m about to be evicted.’ You know what we do but you don’t know who we’re doing it for.
“If you give here, it stays here. We serve all of Payne County with that money.”
The Salvation Army’s red kettle drive continues through Friday.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.