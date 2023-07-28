The Salvation Army of Stillwater spent its July 22 Saturday returning the favor to community residents by donating time.

“We’ve been talking about doing an event for the past year, but it seemed like every time we talked about it, we kept going back to thanking the community,” said Alex Penny, a Salvation Army board member. “As a non-profit, we rely on the community to donate and volunteer so that question just came up a lot - how do we thank the community?”

Last weekend, the Salvation Army board members hosted a Christmas in July event in which they thanked community members for donating their time and money to the organization.

On July 21, the organization’s members, along with Santa Claus, visited local businesses that had donated time and money, bearing big thanks and gifts of popsicles. Saturday kicked off with Swim with Santa in which the organization paid for everyone’s entrance into the community swimming pool from 1 to 5 p.m., and local children got to swim with Santa. The Classic Car Drag around downtown Stillwater followed with the day ending with a casual banquet with beach attire.

Hugh Merrill, who has spent the last 16 years playing Santa Claus at various local events, donated his time to the event, swimming with children and posing for photos at the classic car event and the banquet.

The organization presented three awards during the evening banquet.

• Volunteer Group of the Year to Lincoln Alternative Academy

• The Others Award (celebrates a board member who puts others before themselves) to Mark Wagner

• Bell Ringing Volunteer of the Year to The Noon Lions Club

Penny said eight to 12 students from Lincoln Alternative Academy come to the Salvation Army every Friday to unload the food truck for the weekly food boxes.

“Those kids have been amazing for us,” Penny said. “It’s a large box truck full of heavy boxes of food. Without them, we would have to pay someone to do it, or the process would be really slowed down.”

Penny said an unintentional result of the event was the organization receiving more donations and more interest in volunteering.

“It was an unintended effect, but a lot of people asked about how they could help and ended up donating funds,” Penny said, adding that many businesses and community members seemed to be pleasantly surprised by the free swimming and free popsicles.

“To me, this event meant everything. As board members, we only see certain portions of what goes on in day-to-day activities and who helps,” Penny said. “It was amazing to see how many people have given their time and energy and money to help the Salvation Army. It was humbling, and it made me appreciate this community even more.”