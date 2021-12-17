It is almost impossible to shop during the holidays and not hear those familiar bells. The sound of Red Kettle bell ringers encourages shoppers to spare some cash and support the local Salvation Army.
The pandemic has presented a unique challenge for fundraising across the board for nonprofits. Many traditional methods require volunteers in person. Social distancing and the overwhelming need to keep each other safe aren’t very compatible with those methods.
Capt. Nicolas Arroqui of the Salvation Army of Stillwater said 2020 was a great year for fundraising. But those higher levels of giving decreased in 2021, putting the organization approximately $15,000 behind where they were a year ago.
“We’re about $20,000 away from our $70,000 goal, for the Christmas season. … we have about seven days to come up with that,” Arroqui said.
Feeding kids in small rural communities became the greatest need for the Salvation Army to meet when the pandemic hit and schools closed.
“So last year, we needed some serious funding for unexpected meals that we were providing. … ever since COVID hit, around March, we started serving meals every single day in our rural areas like Agra and Ripley” he said.
While public school systems around the county shifted to online learning, it was a real challenge for those kids who relied on a school meal.
“Because children were not going to school, we were going out every single day to feed them. So our expenses for meals went way up last year,” Arroqui said.
Even though in-person school has resumed, the need for meals and other services has remained high.
“So although those donors did amazing and came through last year. This year, we’re almost paying the consequences of that (2020). … we had an amazing financial year. … everybody that needed help we were able to help last year. But because of that (increased giving in 2020) we’ve seen a drop.”
With giving down this year, Capt. Arroqui is concerned they may not meet the higher demand of needs that has stayed constant throughout the year.
“We provide food boxes … help with utilities and rent. And just expenses that are causing people to have a difficult time in life. Our goal is to help them out of that situation,” Arroqui said.
A new event helping to close the fundraising gap is the “Battle of the Banks,” a competition amongst local banks to rings bells and collect donations for the Salvation Army.
Alex Penny, a loan ffficer with the Oklahoma Community Credit Union who sits on the Board of the Salvation Army of Stillwater, shared the need with his colleagues. Sr. consumer loan officer Ruth Summers suggested a “Battle of the Banks” idea. Penny took the idea and ran with it.
“Because we were pretty short on bellringers this year, my number one goal was to find people we didn’t have to pay to bell ring,” Penny said.
Penny got his employer on board with the idea and then challenged his friends that work at other banks around the community.
“We compete with each other in different fundraising events so I figured this would be right up everybody’s alley,” Penny said.
Battle of the Banks ended up raising over $8,500 in one week. With Arvest Bank collecting the highest amount. RCB raised the second-highest amount, with Bank NA, Exchange Bank, Stride Bank and Oklahoma Community Credit Union raising the remainder.
“It’s mind blowing that they would raise that much for us in one event, … this is the first year so I’m still kind of in shock about it,” Arroqui said.
While Arvest Bank raised the most money, Stride Bank’s three employees put in the most time bell ringing. Two eight-hour shifts total 48 hours of standing by that red kettle ringing those familiar bells.
“It’s such a blessing to see that other community partners, other banks in the community see the value in what we do. And not only see the value, but support our cause because they know that we’re doing the most good with all of our resources,” Arroqui said.
All donations received stay in the community. The more a community gives, the more it gives to those in need.
“Yes, that’s one of my favorite things is that when you give in those red kettles it stays right here in our county. And so we use that money to help people all throughout the year, not just during Christmas,” Arroqui said.
To help hit their annual goal, they ask people to volunteer to be a Red Kettle bell ringer and make a cash or check donation. Online donations are available; however, those funds process slower and may not arrive before the deadline.
“Those are two huge ways to help us, by simply just mailing in a check or dropping it off in our office,” Arroqui said.
There is still time to volunteer as a bell ringer this holiday season. Go to registertoring.com to sign up. Call 405-372-1554 for more information about donating to the Salvation Army.
