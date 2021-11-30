The Jolly Old Elf will be showing up to greet children throughout the Christmas season. Here are a few places you’ll be able to meet him locally.
Dec. 1-5
Elf the Musical – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday – Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Join Town & Gown Theatre for its 71st Season as it presents “Elf the Musical,” the story of Buddy, an oversized elf raised at the North Pole, who discovers he’s really human and goes looking for his real father. Buddy brings the true meaning of Christmas to New York City and discovers friendship romance and his true identity along the way. Arrive 45 minutes early for a photo with Santa and other fun holiday activities. To find information on COVID precautions and buy tickets go to townandgown.org.
Dec. 4
Ole Country Christmas – 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Bearded Doe & Company, 8400 S. Coyle Rd. – Get your photos with Santa while meeting the adorable goats at Bearded Doe & Co. The holiday festival includes story time, reindeer games, hot cider, sweet treats, camp fires, live music, food trucks and shopping with a variety of unique vendors. Admission is free.
Photos with Santa – 12-3 p.m., Ultimate Air, 1815 N. Country Club Rd., - Must purchase a jump ticket.
Lion’s Club Pet Parade – 10 a.m., Downtown Perry, N. Seventh Street, – Bring your pets, real or stuffed, and walk or ride (decorate your bikes and wagons) in the parade starting at First Bank, 407 N. Seventh Ave. Follow Santa to his house as he arrives in the fire truck! Meet a lion and get your dollar coin donated by Exchange Bank and First Bank, and stay to visit and get a picture with Santa.
Dec. 5
Dec. 7
Santa will be at the Rhinestone Cowgirl, 4-6 p.m.
Dec. 8
Santa will be at Frios Gourmet Pops, 4-6 p.m.
Dec. 8-12
Dec. 9
Merry Main Street will host Santa 5:30-7 p.m. on Block 34, Downtown Stillwater.
Perry Main Street Christmas Parade – 6 p.m., Downtown Perry, Celebrate the season and get photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Dec. 10
Santa will be at Wilson Buick GMC Cadillac. 4-6 p.m.
Santa will be at Exchange Bank on W. Sixth Avenue. 5-6:30 p.m.
Dec. 11
Santa will be at The Beadery on Main, 1-4 p.m.
Shop ‘til You Drop Parents Day Out – 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lost Creek United Methodist Church, 8002 S. Washington St. – Get you Christmas shopping done while your kids age 0-12 have fun playing, doing crafts, or watching a Christmas movie. Lunch is provided. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making an appearance. You can shop at the Lost Creek holiday market or shop in town for up to five hours. All workers are background checked, you do not have to be a member of the church. Cost is $25 for the first child and $10 for each additional child.
Dec. 16
Dec. 19
Merry Main Street will host Santa on Block 34, Downtown Stillwater. Times to be announced.
