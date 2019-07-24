Forman’s Harley Davidson in Stillwater will once again be a launching point for the Fire Chief Wade Guyer Memorial Poker Run.
This year’s funds raised from the Poker Run will go to the Gregory Burris family as he fights Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia.
The Memorial is named after the Drumright Fire Department chief who died in October 2015 from Burkitt’s Leukemia/Lymphoma. Since that time and the Guyer Memorial Fund was established, it has awarded 20 grants and scholarships to high school students.
“This year our efforts will go to help the Drumright Fire Cadet program and a former scholarship winner Gregory Burris, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia,” according to the fund’s press release.
They are also planning a Bug Run in September with a concert featuring Jack Waters and the Unemployed and will hold a Toy Run the first Sunday in November.
“At these events, we raise money to continue our scholarship and grant program for continuing education and donate toys to our local Angel Tree,” according to the release.
Saturday’s Poker Run will begin 10 a.m. for registration at Forman’s and end at the Tidewater Winery at 4 p.m. in Drumright. All methods of travel from motorcycles to bicycles to tractors are welcome.
“With others by our side at these upcoming events, we're sure to achieve this season’s fundraising goal and serve Fire Chief Wade Guyer’s memory well,” the release states.
