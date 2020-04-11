Since June 2014, the Saucee Sicilian food truck has provided an authentic food experience to the Oklahoma City area.
Angie Mendez is a Stillwater native whose husband, Gannon Mendez, owns the Saucee Sicilian along with his mother.
The food truck is set to appear in an episode of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” on May 29 on Food Network. Angie Mendez said the Saucee Sicilian has been voted Oklahoma City’s favorite food truck three years in a row, as well as being named a top-five food truck in the U.S. for the past five years.
She said there is a way that restaurants and food trucks can be nominated by people to appear on the show, but that wasn’t the case for the Saucee Sicilian.
“At first we thought somebody had done that, but once we had talked to the producers, we found out they have people who go out and scout certain places,” Angie Mendez said. “So they picked us based on our reviews … nobody had nominated us. So that made it even more special for us. My husband works very hard, and also my mother and law, all the years they put in working so hard, it was really nice that it had paid off like this. It’s very humbling, and we’re very grateful for that.”
Guy Fieri, the host of the show, came to Oklahoma City on Dec. 17 for three days of filming. Angie Mendez said Fieri had quite the entourage, and even had two people employed just to ship his 1967 Camaro to each location and to look after the car.
“When you’re in a restaurant, you can move around, but when you’re in a food truck, you’ve got like six different production people trying to cram in there,” she said. “One of our prep tables, we had to take out that was like bolted to the floor, so we had to unbolt it and get it out so they could have all their equipment in there. Then lights, sound booms, and all kinds of things in the truck … it was crazy. We started at 8 in the morning the first day and didn’t get done until well after dark.
“The second day was when we had Guy on board. So we filmed all the interviews with Guy, more in-depth interviews with guests. We filmed everything with Guy inside the truck, outside the truck, any questions Guy wanted to ask, picture taking and all that kind of stuff. And the third day was filming the truck driving. They had a drone, so they filmed the truck driving with the drone.”
The recipes used by the Saucee Sicilian are all ones used by Gannon Mendez’ great-grandmother, Lena, who was born in Sicily in 1903 and moved to America when she was 9. Angie Mendez said the traditional way in which food is prepared has been a reason the food truck has been a hit.
“I think just the fun of the truck, it’s very family oriented. People who come to the window, we visit with, and they want to know the story,” she said. “We have pictures up of Grandma Lena in the truck and people ask about her. We like to tell that story, so you get a story with your meal. People like to know the history of their food, and want to hear about Grandma Lena and where she came from, and not every person gets a chance to go to Sicily. So they want to know about where their food comes from and what the recipe’s about.”
A restaurant is in the works for the Saucee Sicilian, which will be located near Oklahoma City University. Angie Mendez said she was deeply appreciative of what Fieri does for small businesses with his show.
“This show, what he does for small businesses, it just can’t be overstated,” she said. “He finds the small guys, and he makes them look good and he really helps out their businesses. He’s set up a small business fund right now for anybody that’s in the restaurant business that has been laid off. So that just tells you the kind of person that he is. He really cares about the restaurant industry and helping small businesses.”
The episode featuring the Saucee Sicilian will appear on Food Network at 8 p.m. May 29. For more information, visit http://www.thesauceesicilian.com.
