The Saville Center for Child Advocacy hosted a cookout fundraiser Thursday to go toward paying off the new medical cottage. The cookout had a variety of foods served by employees of the Saville Center, and the Payne County Sheriff’s Office helped host the event located at 606 S. Husband Street.
Nurse Practitioner Brandi Watts said they started seeing patients in the medical cottage starting in February, but it’s been in the process of opening for five to eight years.
"The vision behind establishing the Medical Cottage is to always be striving to do more," she said. "To do more for our community and to meet the needs that exist, whatever that may look like."
Watts does medical exams at the Saville Center, including pediatric sexual assault exams. Having the medical cottage has been beneficial for her as well as the child victims she sees.
“I don’t have to schedule cases around cases that are going on in the main center for interviews, we always try to keep the privacy of everybody,” she said. “They can have things going on over there and I can have things going on over at the medical cottage.”
Not only does the medical cottage free up time on the schedules, Watts is able to see a variety of kids now, including kids in the foster care system.
The main reason for the fundraiser is to help pay off the the mortgage of the house, which is $150,000. Since they are a nonprofit, they don't bill those that need their services, even when medical exams are done.
Watts said the building for the medical cottage was purchased in order to expand medical services for children who are victims of abuse.
"Our goal is to raise the money to pay off the $150,000 mortgage so that we can ensure the life of our program," she said.
At this time the Saville Center isn’t close to paying off their mortgage but they plan to continue doing fundraisers since they have been successful so far.
“We’re doing good, we’re having lots of little fundraisers like this to help … and then we’re planning a big fundraiser in December called Dancing with the Stars,” she said.
The fundraising for the medical cottage began last year, but COVID stalled efforts to raise money. Investigator Rockford Brown with PCSO said his colleague Brandon Myers had the idea to do a fundraiser for the Saville Center two years ago.
“COVID got in the way of it last year but we were able to pick it back up this year,” he said. “We're just happy to help with their mission to help the children get help and heal from abuse.”
Just as Brown said the sheriff's office is happy to help when they can, Watts said she and everyone at the Saville Center are "thankful" for the support from the sheriff's office, and this is a fundraiser they look forward to continuing.
Watts said anyone can call the Saville Center to make a donation or donations can be made on their website, thesavillecenter.org.
"It’s always hard to donate money and support something you only understand partially; because of this, I would love to give anyone in our community the opportunity to tour our facility and gain a better understanding of not just the services we provide, but also the faces behind the work that is done," Watts said.
The Saville Center continues to be an asset in the community by providing services to children when allegations of physical abuse or sexual abuse arise through an investigation. Watts said she and everyone at the Saville Center are here for the kids and the community.
“We want the community to know that … we want to raise awareness about what we do,” she said. “We are there for the community and to help the kids through the legal process.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.