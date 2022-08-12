For some people in Stillwater the old building across from Southern Woods Park on 12th Avenue just looks like another dilapidated structure. Many don’t know what it is or understand its significance. But for others, the former Booker T. Washington School is both a reminder of inequality and a symbol of the excellence that can emerge from a community, even under adversity.
The brick building at 619 W. 12th Ave. that housed Booker T. Washington School served students from Stillwater’s Black community from its construction in the 1930s through the end of segregation. It has been vacant for decades.
Now Washington School represents a tantalizing possibility as people from the community and Oklahoma State University team up to see if a structure that’s a notable part of Stillwater’s history can be saved.
Washington School has been included on Preservation Oklahoma’s list of Most Endangered Places for 2022. According to the listing, Stillwater’s Washington School is one of only three remaining examples of the more than 50 Black schools that once existed across Oklahoma, and it’s the only one that could be purchased for preservation.
The building, once designated for public use, was allowed to pass into private ownership in 2007, putting it at risk of demolition for redevelopment.
“The fact that this history is still standing is a big deal,” Oklahoma State University Director of Public History Laura Arata said. “… Buildings a lot worse than this have been saved and gone on to become wonderful things.”
The public is invited to an informal community conversation at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Sheerar Auditorium, 702 S. Duncan St. to talk about Washington School and what might be done to save it.
Matthew Pierce, Program Coordinator for the Oklahoma Historical Society’s State Historic Preservation Office will be there to answer questions and provide information about possibilities for moving ahead with preservation of Washington School.
This is just an initial discussion, Arata emphasized.
Arata, who has conducted research and written books about the history of African Americans in the West, said she personally became aware of Washington School a few years ago after moving into a house not too far down the street. As the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most things, she found herself walking past the old school every day.
“I had questions and I had time to do the research,” she said.
In March 2021, Arata led a group of engineers and public history students through Washington School to assess the building’s condition. She submitted an application that helped get the building on the list of Most Endangered Places, a designation meant to raise awareness of historic structures in need of preservation.
Others have also taken notice. The Ingressors, a Facebook group of photographers and videographers who document old and abandoned places featured Washington School in 2019. Abandoned Oklahoma, an online group dedicated to preserving Oklahoma’s past, also posted an in-depth feature about Washington School in May.
In spite of the attention, Washington school remains on the market and in danger.
In late 2011, a developer asked the Stillwater City Council to rezone the property from public use to office use, with plans to demolish the existing school building and build an office complex.
In 2012, the City Council agreed after the developer offered to donate bricks from the building and give $2,000 along with a space on the property to build a memorial to Washington School, but that project ultimately stalled.
Ironically, the chronic flooding that was assumed to have damaged the building beyond repair, has also saved it from redevelopment.
At least for now.
Arata said she’s gotten a lot of support and help from people so far in the process. She views that a testament to the community and what the school means.
“This has been such a heartwarming thing,” she said. “In working on it no one has ever said ‘no.’ … I guess, take it one step at a time and we’ll go from there, which has been how everything has gone with this building,”
