Legislation passed the Oklahoma House on Thursday that would require all students in public school to use restrooms that align with their sex at birth.
SB615 heads back to the Senate Monday with an amendment suggested by Rep. John Talley, R-Stillwater, and authored by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore. It could be on Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk as early as Friday.
The bill passed quickly and with only one question, in a contentious session where days earlier the Democratic minority walked out of the chamber.
Talley said he suggested the amendment to a sex education bill that was already in the process of being amended, with the goal of taking the heat off the Stillwater Board of Education.
After coming under attack from parents who say they’re concerned about a transgender student being allowed to use the girls’ bathroom, Stillwater’s school board asked the Oklahoma State Board of Education and the Oklahoma State Department of Education to provide it with binding guidance about student bathroom policies.
Interim Superintendent Gay Washington has said the district’s anti-discrimination policy, based on interpretation of federal statutes that extends protection under Title IX to gender identity, has not changed since it was adopted in an open board meeting in 2015.
State officials, from the State Superintendent for Public Instruction to the Attorney General and members of the legislature, have taken turns calling on each other to take action on the question.
Talley said Attorney General John O’Connor told him the legislature needed to take action because without a law to enforce, there was nothing O'Connor could do.
SB 615 requires school districts to make materials used for discussing sexual behavior, sexual orientation or gender identity available for parents to inspect. Students cannot be required to participate in any such meeting or course if their parents object in writing and superintendents are required to approve all curriculum about sexual orientation and gender identity used. Superintendents are also required to notify parents in writing of their right to inspect the curriculum and their obligation to let the school know if they don’t want their child to participate.
The curriculum must contain information about consent and must have teaching students about abstinence as one of its primary purposes.
The amendment added Thursday by West requires public schools to designate restrooms and changing facilities for the exclusive use of males or females, based on their physical sex as defined on their birth certificate. It allows for transgender students to use individual bathrooms if they are available.
It also requires boards of education to adopt disciplinary policies for individuals who refuse to comply and punishes a school district that is non-compliant by cutting its state funding by five percent for the next year.
Talley told the News Press he expects litigation if SB 615 becomes law, but it puts the target on the State of Oklahoma, which has the Attorney General to defend it, instead of leaving it to a local school board. His focus was strictly on helping Stillwater Public schools.
“The should not have to spend their time litigating one side or the other,” he said. “They need to spend their resources educating. Our state’s lack of decisions was putting all districts in perpetual drama.”
Talley said he holds no animosity against LGBTQ+ people or transgender people. He said he has friends who are gay and a friend who is transgender.
While considering the amendment, it didn’t occur to him how the law might affect a transgender student in a district that doesn’t have a single-stall bathroom available, he said.
West issued a press release Thursday saying the bill, which is loosely based on a similar measure that passed in Alabama, clarifies school restroom policies.
"This is common-sense legislation that gives our public school districts clear guidance on bathroom policies," West said. "We currently have a school district in our state that has asked for clarity on this issue, and we have parents that want to protect their children. The state attorney general has said it is up to the Legislature to pass a law making it clear that school restrooms should be designated based on biological sex for privacy and safety purposes."
The bill as a whole has drawn strong negative responses.
The Oklahoma House Democratic Caucus said it was “copycat legislation” from other Republican-controlled states that constitutes a threat to Oklahomans and to economic investment.
Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City, said no amount of investment or incentives and tax breaks can overcome hateful legislation aimed at groups that are already marginalized.
Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, echoed that argument, saying “Companies will not choose for their employees, and their families to be subjected to laws that ostracize and marginalize their existence.”
But Rep. Mauree Turner, D-Oklahoma City, focused on the impact bills like SB615 have on the young people they most affect.
“Oklahomans are surviving on mutual aid because our Republican-supermajority legislature is attacking its people, and specifically our 2SLGBTQ+ youth,” Turner said. “… Thankfully these laws will never get rid of our 2SLGBTQ+ youth, but they do create a closet to hold them. SB615 fosters an environment where children do not feel safe.”
Freedom Oklahoma said the bill makes school counselors unsafe contacts for 2SLGBTQ+ students, creating scenarios where a student could be outed to parents or guardians.
“Oklahoma kids deserve to grow up in school environments that encourage learning and personal growth. But the Oklahoma House seems intent on ensuring that schools are hostile environments for 2SLGBTQ+ students, who now face bullying from their elected officials in addition to disproportionately being the targets of bullying by their peers. There is no part of this legislation that is redeemable,” the organization said in a statement released Thursday.
