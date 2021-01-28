A slate of candidates competing for seats representing Ward 1 and Ward 5 on the Stillwater Board of Education met Thursday in an online forum sponsored by the Stillwater League of Women Voters and the Stillwater Public Library.
Ward 1 candidates are incumbent Camille DeYong and her opponent Carle Santelli. Voters will decide between the two women in a general election held April 6.
Ward 5 candidates include incumbent Steve Hallgren, who was appointed to fill a vacant seat, Marshall Baker and Jeanette A. Burkhart. The three candidates for Ward 5 will first meet in a Feb. 9 primary and if none of them receives at least 50.1% of the vote, the top two will face off again in April during the general election.
COVID-19 dominated the discussion, whether the candidates were addressing safety, distance learning, the drive to get kids back to in-person instruction or how to address educational deficits developing amidst the disruption wrought by the pandemic.
Parents and students have questioned the board’s decisions during the pandemic, at times expressing their opinions angrily and picketing the Board of Education building.
Board President Mitsi Alexander resigned in September, saying she had been on the receiving end of bullying and abusive behavior.
Yet the opening question asked the candidates what they would do as board members to promote a respectful atmosphere in the face of a marked increase in tensions and anger this school year.
All agreed that communication is important, and several said that should be improved so everyone feels like their concerns are heard and taken seriously. But their individual perspectives on how to address the issues varied.
All candidates agreed that masks should be worn when children return to school, that virtual learning is part of the district’s future even though the virtual learning platform currently being used is not perfect, and that the board’s role is to set policy and provide feedback to the superintendent as he manages the day-to-day operations of the district.
The role of socio-economics, and sometimes ethnicity, in student success was recognized by all candidates.
Burkhart said she believes parents don’t feel they have been heard. Families who chose in-person instruction should be given what they requested at the beginning of the year.
“This is a board of education, not a board of health,” she said.
She would be open to changing the school calendar to ensure kids don’t fall behind. “We can’t just push them on, cross our fingers and hope for the best,” she said.
In spite of the fact that her children are involved in athletics, Burkhart said she does not believe students should be playing sports if schools aren’t open.
The district should follow state and CDC guidance, she said.
Burkhart recognized that everyone in the district is working hard and that nobody knew what to expect when the pandemic struck but the school has the supplies it needs to get back to the classroom.
“We have a plan in place and now we need to follow through with that plan,” she said.
Baker said he believes stronger leadership is in order.
“Many times a void not filled with strong leadership is filled with anger,” he said.
He emphasized the need for assessment of any deficits and said it will take a more comprehensive solution than just adjusting the calendar. The district should work with teachers to find the answers, he said.
Athletic protocols can’t bypass the fact that we’re in a pandemic, Baker said. The district should show the same tenacity in getting his second-grader who doesn’t play sports back in the classroom.
Baker agreed that everyone is working hard and said the solution to getting back to school is not easy. It will take nuanced solutions, and could be an opportunity, he said.
“Some schools will just go back to normal,” he said. “Others will reinvent and come out better.”
Hallgren agreed with the need for better communication during what he called “unprecedented times” but said there’s no way to make everyone happy.
He realizes people are worried about deficiencies but said there are many tools that could help address them. It takes community cooperation. It’s not going to be easy, he said.
Hallgren favors sticking with established guidelines when it comes to extracurricular activities for the sake of consistency and to avoid confusion and disparity. Everyone, including spectators needs to adhere to guidelines, he said.
Hallgren said he brings a strong background in education and a diversity of experience to the board. He is eager to participate.
DeYong said she wants people to know every email they sent has been read. She has also engaged with protesters face-to-face.
“I agree that we need a plan and we need it fast,” she said. “Maybe it should have happened earlier … We’re making the best bad decisions we can.”
She said she is also open to changing the calendar and using federal money that is available to hire tutors to help kids catch up. She said she has advocated focusing on reading, writing and arithmetic during this unusual time, especially at the lower levels.
DeYong said athletics has been a difficult questions and the board has taken a “do no harm” approach.
She said she has the experience to help the district through the pandemic and thinks her greatest asset is the ability to facilitate discussions.
“I think it’s important for the public to hear the board discuss, they need to know we are wrestling with these issues,” DeYong said.
Santelli agreed that kids need to get back to school but said she wants to do it safely for everyone involved.
She said she would reach out to the teachers on the front lines about adjusting the calendar because their voices should also be heard.
Santelli said she personally does not feel sports should be played if school is not in session, but she would confer with others who are dealing with the same situation.
She once again emphasized that she wants kids back to school in-person but said it must be done safely for everyone, including families and the community at large.
“We’ve got to work together,” she said. “I want everyone’s voices heard, I want to be the voice of reason.”
