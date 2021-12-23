According to the Payne County Youth Services annual report, 127 juveniles stayed in the emergency shelter during Fiscal Year 2021. Students facing homelessness have more to worry about than education, which can cause the student to fall behind in class. The Stillwater Public School system is working with educators to continue addressing the issue of homeless students within the community.
Diana Nolan, the SPS social worker, said whenever she tells the administration she has a family in need, the school always responds with assistance.
The school system reported more than 200 homeless students so far this year. Nolan said the McKinney Vento grant the school receives helps her address the needs of homeless students.
The grant defines homelessness as individuals who lack a fixed and adequate nighttime residence, couch-surfing children due to parents losing their house, children who have a nighttime place in an area not ordinarily used as sleeping accommodation, and children living in cars, parks, etc.
Therefore, a student can be considered homeless and not be living on the streets.
Enrollment for homeless students
Students categorized as homeless can enroll immediately and aren’t required to have a birth certificate or vaccination upfront, Nolan said.
“Eventually, we get those things, but we are required to enroll them immediately … sometimes, when that happens so fast, especially with our bus driver issue, I’m having to pick those kids up from the shelter and get them to school,” she said. “If we’re having a little bit of a delay getting that scheduled.”
She said another thing they can do with the grant is if someone is doubled up and living with a friend and attends a school different from who they live with, Nolan then advocates for the child to continue at their school of origin.
“We don’t want their school disrupted, the least amount of disruption we can make in their lives, the better,” she said. “Especially with all the stuff they’re going through. What I do as the liaison is I make arrangements for the bus to go ahead and pick them up at their new location and take them to their school of origin. That’s another thing the grant does, it puts those protections in for those families, which is huge.”
How SPS helps homeless students
Nolan said Lincoln Alternative Academy is fantastic when dealing with kids in these situations. Aaron Frisby, an English teacher at Lincoln Academy, said they address several needs for the students.
“I always think of us serving so much more than just an academic need. It’s a physical need. It’s a social need, it’s an emotional need because if all of those are not getting met, then academics kind of fall apart anyway,” Frisby said. “So I really think we kinda come at it holistically.”
Trent Swanson, the Lincoln Academy principal, said their goal is to help the students succeed in more than just the classroom.
“I think probably the biggest thing that teachers do is build relationships with the kids … in the morning, I kind of stand there in the hallway and just see the kids as they come back because they show up each day,” Swanson said. “ No. 1, they made the choice to come back, and No. 2, I know they are safe. They are going to be with us and be safe.”
"Boyd," a senior at Lincoln Academy, said the school is one reason he has succeeded. He attends Meridian Technology, works and takes classes at Lincoln Academy. He said the teachers there made a difference in his life.
“I’d say this school is a beautiful place … we’ve got amazing teachers. It’s not like we’re some militarized institution. We’re an academy,” Boyd said. "I think this place kicks a--, and there’s plenty of students that this place has helped.”
Building relationships
Patricia McClain, the school counselor at Lincoln Academy, said building positive relationships with the students takes time. By being honest with students and herself, students eventually realize they can trust her.
“Most of the time, they start to open up. In the beginning, they don’t know me … in the course of letting them know life at times can be beautiful and life at times can be rough, and that it’s OK if you’re on the bumpy side of it, but you don’t have to deal with it by yourself,” she said.
Frisby said it’s easier to connect with the students since the course work is crafted to the individual with smaller class sizes.
Swanson said the teachers worry about the students outside of school, so building a relationship is essential.
Building self-esteem
Swanson said the teachers at Lincoln Academy think outside the box to help students reach their potential.
“I know as an English teacher what I’m looking for (and) what I need to get from them, but it doesn’t matter how I get it. I can use the student’s interest to curate what I need to get from them,” Frisby said. “I always think about this one student that gave me so much resistance on writing a paper, but he was a super great mechanic. So one day, I just basically had him explain to me like, ‘man, my brakes are screwed up,’ and he walked me through changing the brakes.”
Frisby said he used the opportunity to help the student write the paper by writing down how to change the brakes.
“He thought he was just trying to help me out personally, and I was like, OK, you just did your paper without even doing it,” Frisby said. “Because I knew his interest and just tricked him into doing it. If I wouldn’t have had the chance to get to know him, I couldn’t have tricked him into doing that.”
McClain said Frisby tied the student's interest into real-life situations, which helped the student.
“If you’re feeling low about yourself and you don’t think you can do it, but you start to hear people say you can do it … instead of bending over, they start to straighten up a bit and get a little pep in their step,” McClain said.
She said the students start believing they can “handle life” instead of life handling them.
“I think some of our students are accustomed to feeling like they have failed for some reason, but I think their success is really celebrated here,” Frisby said. “The more they feel that, their self-confidence gets higher, and we see a change in them.”
Students at Lincoln Alternative Academy
They all agreed that the students are resilient. Swanson said they are regular students, but with different circumstances.
“It surprises me to see certain kids come through the door every day, knowing what they are dealing with out there,” Frisby said. “That’s a cause for celebration just the fact they show up and perform. But I also think that’s a testament to our school because they feel good here, they feel safe. They know that they are surrounded by people that truly care about them.”
Lincoln Academy is a part of the high school, so students can still participate in ordinary things such as the football team or band.
“Any academic opportunity, extracurricular activities that they would have at the high school we need to make sure it’s available here,” Swanson said. “ We don’t necessarily have a band here, but they can go to the high school and participate in that.”
