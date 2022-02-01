Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Light rain early...then windy with a wintry mix of precipitation overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Light rain early...then windy with a wintry mix of precipitation overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.