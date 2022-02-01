Stillwater Public Schools is canceling in-person classes and activities Wednesday and Thursday due to the potential for inclement weather.
According to an earlier release from SPS, students already enrolled in the Stillwater Pioneer Virtual Academy “will need to complete their lessons on schedule due to virtual attendance requirements.”
For everyone else, staff included, SPS is on a Level 3 School District Closure, meaning no employee will report to work unless instructed by an immediate supervisor and school district offices are closed for businesses.
For the school calendar, the days will be considered “snow days.”
Oklahoma State University has canceled offices and classes for Tuesday and Wednesday in Stillwater, the OSU-Tulsa campus and online.
Perkins-Tryon Public Schools also announced a district-wide closing for Wednesday.
Homeless shelter Mission of Hope, 1804 S. Perkins, announced that entered emergency status at 10 p.m., Tuesday due to temperatures below freezing.
Governor Stitt has declared a State of Emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties.
