The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced on Sunday that a Payne County resident was among the three new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19, prompting the City of Stillwater to issue an emergency declaration and schools to take actions to reduce potential exposure.
Oklahoma State University announced that in response to states of emergency being declared for the state of Oklahoma and the City of Stillwater and after consulting with officials at the Payne County Health Department, it will begin reducing services and limiting access to high-traffic areas of its Stillwater campus effective Monday.
The university said no known cases of COVID-19 had been found within its campus community so far.
The measures were being taken out of “an abundance of caution,” according to the university’s statement.
The Colvin Recreation Center and OSU Museum of Art will be closed until further notice. Dining services in the Student Union will offer only to-go options. The McKnight Center and Greenwood School of Music is postponing any events originally scheduled through April 5. Ticket policies are listed here. Ticket requests for postponed events can be found here.
"Ticket holders have the following options:Keep your tickets and attend the rescheduled concert; Donate your tickets to The McKnight Center as a tax deduction; Return your tickets for an account credit on a future performance," according to the McKnight Center's statement. "In the event that a concert is canceled without a rescheduled performance, ticket holders have the same credit options and can also request a full refund of their purchase for cancellations. The Lou and Jim Morris Box Office will suspend in person walk-up sales to minimize staff and guest risk of exposure. The Box Office will remain open for phone and online sales. Normal business hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m."
University employees should report to work as planned and schedules will remain unchanged as the university steps to take as it moves forward.
“We ask that all employees follow social distancing guidelines when at work including face-to-face meetings and allowing six feet of distance between you and your colleagues,” university officials said in the announcement. “Virtual meetings, conference calls and phone calls are encouraged over visits.”
OSU and Northern Oklahoma College Stillwater had already announced that they would be transitioning to online classes for two weeks following Spring Break, beginning March 23 and ending April 3.
Stillwater Public Schools Superintendent Marc Moore issued a COVID-19 update on Sunday that said the district is canceling all student extracurricular activities, events, practices and outside use of facilities through Spring Break until March 23.
District staff schedules will remain the same over Spring Break but mitigation strategies like enhanced cleaning will be implemented. District administration offices will remain open but people are encouraged to call instead of visiting the office in person.
“District officials will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and its impact on school operations and activities taking place after Spring Break,” Moore wrote. “I will provide another update by Wednesday, March 18.”
The district is posting information and updates at http://sps.blue/covid-19.
Ripley Public Schools offered excused absences to student who did not attend classes on Friday because some students and staff were in the Chesapeake Energy arena for a performance by the Ripley High School cheerleaders at the Oklahoma City Thunder pre-game show when a member of the Utah Jazz was diagnosed with COVID-19 and the game was canceled just before tip-off.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.