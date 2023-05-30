Stillwater High School Principal Walter Howell assumed his position almost one year ago.
Although the past year has been challenging, his role has been relatively easy – thanks in part to his predecessor.
“SHS is based on a lot of foundations that (Uwe Gordon) believes in that I believe in, as well,” Howell said.
Howell was an assistant principal at SHS for five years before taking over as principal. Prior to that, he was principal at Stillwater Junior High School – and prior to that a principal at Mullhall-Orlando High School.
“If you compare it to my first principal's job, absolutely, it’s a much different place and size, but I feel like I've been well prepared,” Howell said.
Howell said he’s impressed with not only the accomplishments of SHS students, but also the staff and teachers.
“I’m impressed with how hard our staff and teachers work to support our kids – to teach them, to drive the buses, to feed them, to keep the school clean – all the different roles that people play,” Howell said.
SHS has a staff of 110, and of those, 65 are teachers.
“It's a pretty big organization and I was well prepared for it,” Howell said. “But I think every week I see something and it makes an impression on me how many people it takes to make this place work.”
Howell said he’s building on the foundation that Superintendent Uwe Gordon developed in the previous 16 years.
“He is the longest serving principal in the history of SHS and put in a system that works splendidly,” Howell said. “I consider Uwe Gordon a mentor whom I respect and admire.”
Howell said the foundation is built on trust, open discussion and assuming positive intent from people.
The last one is a big thing, Howell said.
“I view that (as) the opposite of becoming cynical,” Howell said.
He said he's putting his own strengths to use but keeping what has made SHS strong.
“I love how things work here and I want to continue those great traditions,” Howell said.
One of the things his administration has increasingly focused on is campus safety, which includes watching the school cafeteria doors during lunch and keeping the building locked.
“More of our students wear student ID’s on a lanyard to help identify who should be on our campus,” Howell said. “We’ve placed a focus on that this year and I’m proud of that. It’s a lot of work, but I think it I think it has paid off to make us a safer campus.”
Some of the challenges he experienced included finding and hiring quality people.
“This is not unique to me – it's everywhere in public education right now,” Howell said. “You have to actively recruit people to come work here and it wasn't always that way.”
Howell said factors that account for the hiring shortage involve the economy, more opportunity for short-term work and potential employees being more mobile.
“The days of working somewhere for 30 or 40 years are maybe less common,” Howell said.
Another challenge was the loss of Kendra Kilpatrick, a math teacher and basketball coach who died in November after a two-year battle with cancer.
“The passing of Mrs. Kilpatrick was definitely the biggest challenge we've had,” Howell said. “She was a fantastic math teacher and coach and an even better person who inspired many people, especially the last few years during her cancer fight. We miss our friend … she was a great lady.”
Howell said there’s also been an adjustment as students came back to school full-time.
“(Last) year was probably our most normal feeling year that we've had in a while and I'm very grateful for that,” Howell said. “We were healthier, we had fewer instances of COVID-19 and fewer setbacks.”
Although there have been highs and lows in the past school year, Howell said he enjoyed watching parents and families congratulate their students at games and events.
The school’s new slogan is “School of Champions”, and Howell focused on the accomplishments of SHS students in his speech at the 2023 SHS Annual Commencement Exercises.
“Those are the highs to me, and one of the biggest things that I love,” Howell said.
