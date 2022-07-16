Stillwater Public Schools has announced it's Book Bus will be adding stops at the public swimming pool for the next two Mondays as it closes out its summer schedule.
Forecasts call for extremely hot weather to continue across the area for the next few weeks. The district said it hopes the addition will help families to beat the heat.
The air-conditioned mobile library will moving its usual 10:45 - 11:30 a.m. time slot at Will Rogers Elementary to the Stillwater Municipal Pool in Couch Park, 801 E. 12th Ave., on July 18 and 25.
The bus already made regular appearances at other community cool-off spots throughout the week.
It stops at the splash pad in Boomer Lake Park, 2310 E. Lakeview Rd., 11:45 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Mondays and 6:15-8 p.m. on Thursdays and at the splash pad in Southern Woods Park, 600 W. 12th Ave., 6:15 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesdays and 11:45 a.m. - 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
The Book Bus operates its summer schedule through July 28. For information about the Book Bus and updates, go to stillwaterschools.com or follow Stillwater Public Schools on Facebook.
