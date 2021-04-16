Stillwater’s history with Scouts BSA began more than 100 years ago with the founding of the Stillwater Council of Boy Scouts of America. Although times and the organization have changed over the years, one thing remains the same: None of it could be done without dedicated adult volunteers.
The Cimarron Council’s Stillwater Service Area recently recognized some of those volunteers during its annual awards ceremony.
District Commissioner Roger Sahs presented the L.E. Tinker Award – an award unique to the Stillwater service area – to Shane Caldwell for rendering service of an outstanding nature at the unit level.
It specifically recognizes people who are not in top leadership roles who nonetheless faithfully serve their unit.
Sahs introduced Caldwell as a dedicated parent and adult volunteer who fills in as needed, helps to maintain the troop trailer and storage shed at his own cost and is always willing to teach and share his vast knowledge with the scouts.
“He is a man whose generosity knows no bounds, who stands up ready to help wherever and however he can without drawing attention to himself,” Sahs said.
The District Award of Merit – the highest award a district can bestow – was presented to volunteers Becky Speer and David Duncan by Steve Green, District Chair of the South and East District.
Speer began her career in scouting in 2011 with Pack 3842 and served as a Tiger Cub Den Leader, committee member and committee chair. She currently serves on the unit level as a committee member for Troop 828.
She currently serves as the Roundtable Chair for the South and East District, serves as the merit badge counselor and was most recently elected to the Council Executive Board.
Duncan, a life-long scout with a family history of scouting followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather by earning the rank of Eagle Scout. His son continued the family tradition.
Duncan also became a member of the Order of the Arrow.
As an adult, Duncan has served Pack 3842 as a Webelos Den Leader and Cubmaster and served as Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 828.
He is a previous recipient of the L.E. Tinker Award and the Leader Training Award.
In 2018, he became Advancement Chair for the South and East District and since then, has worked with Eagle Scout candidates and their families, taking a personal interest in each scout, even through the difficulties of COVID-19, Green said. He has also become involved in the shooting sports program and is a registered merit badge counselor.
Finally, Tony Johnson presented the Silver Beaver Award – the highest award presented by a council – to Eric Lovelace for his outstanding dedication to the principals of scouting and providing leadership to ensure those principles are taught to the scouts.
Lovelace has had a long career with the council, starting with his service as a youth at summer camp and continuing in the kitchen to become the primary cook for events at the Will Rogers Scout Reservation.
“He has fed almost every scout that has attended Spook-o-Ree for the past 15-20 years,” Johnson said.
Lovelace has also served as Unit Committee Chair, Charter Organization Rep and Commissioner for Explorer Posts and Venture Crews in the Stillwater and Perkins area. He serves the council as a member of the Council Foundation Board.
As a scout, Lovelace achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and is a Vigil Honor Member of the Order of the Arrow.
He has also achieved professional success as administrator of the Perkins Chamber of Commerce and President of the Perkins branch of Stroud National Bank.
