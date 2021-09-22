The community has chosen a sculpture to welcome people to Stillwater as they pass the intersection at Sixth Avenue and Western Road. The Gateway Project is a partnership between the City of Stillwater and the Arts and Humanities Council of Stillwater.
Private funds will pay for the public art project.
A request for proposal issued in June attracted 12 artists submitting 18 sculpture designs.
Responses came from as far away as Canada, South Korea and Poland, Chief Civic Innovation Officer Becky Taylor said. Although there was variety, all three of the finalists were submitted by local artists.
“Interlaced,” designed by Stillwater sculptor Morgan Robinson, was the overwhelming favorite among voters, with 70% of the online responses and more than 85% of the in-person votes cast at the Stillwater Public Library.
The piece consists of interwoven, undulating waves of metal and measures 27-feet long by 12-feet tall.
"This sculpture, 'Interlaced,' is a tangible celebration of Stillwater,” Robinson wrote in his artist statement. “An idea that no matter where we come from or where the future takes us, we will all be tied together in the lively community of Stillwater. This elegant shape, elongated on one of the busiest intersections, will fascinate viewers by the interlocking silhouette that gently weaves within itself."
About $35,000 of the $55,000 needed for the sculpture has been raised through donations to the Arts and Humanities Council of Stillwater, Taylor said. The City of Stillwater will also provide site preparation, electrical work and concrete work at a cost of $50,000-100,000.
For more information about the project or to contact the Arts and Humanities Council of Stillwater about making a donation, go to https://artstillwater.us/.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
