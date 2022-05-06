Funds have been fully secured for the planned art project at Sixth Avenue and Western Road in Stillwater.
A search committee was formed in 2021 to seek sculptors who would create a public art display at one of Stillwater’s welcome areas. The initiative was called the Gateway Project.
This committee worked alongside the City of Stillwater, Stillwater Arts and Humanities Council and over 1,200 resident voters to choose the sculpture, Interlaced, designed by local artist Morgan Robinson.
In April, the committee announced that funding for the project is now complete.
“$55,000 was raised from private donors and foundations,” committee member Kristine Waits said. “Small and large donations proved that this was something the people of Stillwater wanted to happen.”
According to a release from the City of Stillwater, “current signage will be removed, the area will potentially be a part of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation upgrades in which Highway 51 will be resurfaced and reconfigured and the expected time frame for the upgrades is 3-5 years and a portion of the land may be used for a right turning lane.”
“This sculpture is a tangible celebration of Stillwater,” Robinson said. “It’s the idea that no matter where we come from or where the future takes us, we will all be tied together in the lively community of Stillwater.”
Interlaced, at 27-foot-long by 12-foot-tall structure, has an unveiling date in fall of 2022.
“Much work will be done to the corner before the piece can be placed,” Waits said. “There is so much happening behind the scenes and so many people to be thankful for. Once constructions begins I hope the town becomes as excited as I am.”
The land on the northeast corner was donated to the City of Stillwater.
“This is my favorite type of a project," said Becky Taylor Chief Civic Innovation Officer for the City of Stillwater. "One that started from a resident’s idea, incorporated a diverse group of decision makers, collaborated with different organizations across the community, and will result in a beautiful expression of unity on the corner of 6th & Western,”
For more information about the project go to www.ArtStillwater.us.
“This project has been such a joy,” Waits said. “Seeing our community come together under the umbrella of unity in art has been inspiring and working with this team has been a dream.”
