A week after Sen. Tom Dugger (R-Stillwater) introduced Senate Bills 1272 and 1256, he's scrapping both saying, “it wasn’t ready this year.”
Senate Bill 1272 would modify the fee schedule for open record requests, and Senate Bill 1256 modifies law enforcement records available for public inspection and could alter information disclosed in affidavits.
Publicity of the bills from journalists and Freedom of Information advocates created backlash that had Dugger willing to take another look. The News Press reported last week that Dugger was considering retooling the proposals. Earlier today, Dugger told the News Press he wasn't moving forward with them.
The News Press report that the Taylor Group lobbied for the bills on behalf of the City of OKC led to Oklahoma State communications associate professor Joey Senat, an advisory board member for FOI Oklahoma, and Steve Lackmeyer, an Oklahoma City reporter and columnist, asking Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt via Twitter about the bills.
Holt said the City’s 2022 legislative agenda was adopted in a Nov. 9 council meeting where all but one Council member voted for it.
“Traditionally, as in many things in our form of government, the legislative agenda is staff-driven. Items are generally not brought by forward by Council. As you see from Steve’s pics above, the item was written in black and white right there for everyone to see,” Holt wrote. “Having said that, I don’t think any of the elected officials engaged on that item & clearly, neither did the media.”
Having said that, I don’t think any of the elected officials engaged on that item & clearly neither did the media. I would not have been able to tell you it was in there without having looked back at the memo today & I suspect Councilmembers would have a similar answer. (3/6)— Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) January 15, 2022
He continued and wrote, “I would not have been able to tell you it was in there without having looked back at the memo today & I suspect Councilmembers would have a similar answer.”
Holt said he didn’t know where the item originated from or why, but he would talk to the city manager and “re-evaluate that item and reconsider its necessity as a priority.”
Holt wasn’t the only person who was blindsided by the language in both bills. Dugger also had issue with the language.
“They (the Taylor Group) felt like what they were trying to do was accomplish something they thought was positive,” Dugger said. “Because of the negative response on the public … from my standpoint, it felt like what else is in there that I haven’t seen (and) don’t have a good grasp on. At that point in time, let’s cancel both of them.”
Clayton Taylor of the Taylor Group told the News Press they sent the bills for Dugger to put forward as the chairman of the Senate General Government Committee.
“We represent the city of Oklahoma City," Taylor said. "They are only trying to do things that are efficient and are consistent, and provide good visibility for the public. Transparency is the word, so that’s what we’re working on.”
Oklahoma Press Association Executive Vice President Mark Thomas said he and Taylor have discussed both bills.
“Everybody kind of realized these are pretty complex issues. These are not easy resolutions for either side,” Thomas said.
His understanding was the City of OKC, and other agencies across the state, were being bombarded with open records requests, and the cost to the agencies generating the requests had risen over the last several years.
“I think they have had issues with – I mean the cost of producing records is going up – the volume of records they get now due to electronic request is increasing, to use their word, exponentially,” Thomas said. “They’re just trying to figure out how do we deal with this crush of electronic requests, that are massive requests that take hours and hours and months and months to fulfill.”
Taylor told the News Press they were still working with the OPA on public records issues.
"We’re trying to take into account the needs of all the citizens and make sure the process is efficient and transparent,” Taylor said.
Dugger said he doesn’t expect the bill to resurface this legislative session, and it won’t come out of his office if it does.
“If we close them out, someone else would have had to put them up, and we’re past the bill date, so the probability of them coming back this session is extremely low,” he said. “And they won’t come out of my office if they were done that way. So I suspect … I doubt very seriously if we see them this session.”
Senat previously called the bills anti-open record and said dropping the bills for this session is best.
“Our state Open Records Act certainly needs modernization. The time to discuss those significant changes would be this summer,” he said. “I hope a number of groups will come together to hash out proposed bills that would improve the public's access to their government.”
Thomas said that he and Taylor would discuss all sides of both bills over the summer and fall because it doesn’t have to be figured out in a three-month legislative session.
Dugger said the deciding factor not to continue forward with both bills was the concern from the public, and he said he listened to everyone’s input.
“The bill is done, it’s finished, and it’s not gonna come back as far as I can tell,” he said. “Because I started this situation as the first legislator to handle it, then I don’t think that bill is going to come back whatsoever because it’s not coming back under my watch.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.