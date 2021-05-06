Sen. Lankford celebrates National Day of Prayer in Stillwater

The parking lot at Stillwater Church of Christ was packed full in honor of National Day of Prayer, as Sen.James Lankford, public officials and community members gathered in celebration.
Lankford spoke on the history and significance of the National Day of Prayer and prayed over the government.
“It's great to be able to see everybody here. It's also great to be able to gather in a place where we're doing a National Day of Prayer,” he said.
Lankford opened it up by saying that he gets asked occasionally if it's legal to gather to pray with one another or if it’s constitutional.
“I will always smile at them and say, the first proclamation for the nation to pray was by a guy named George Washington, who happened to sit at the Constitutional Convention up front, and I think he was fairly familiar with the United States Constitution.” Lankford said.
Lankford said our Country has always had difficult years from the Civil War to the current pandemic before closing out his part of the ceremony with prayer.
“You are the sovereign who sees all things and your kingdom never ends. Pray that we would have your vision and your peace that only you give. Father, I pray for President Biden, Vice President Harris, for members of the Supreme Court,” he said.
After Lankford was County Commissioner Zach Cavett, who also prayed for the government.
US Navy Veteran Michael Shanahan prayed over all the first responders and the military.
The event also had people pray for family, education, businesses and workplace, churches and the media and entertainment.
Stillwater Christian School performed "This is Amazing Grace" and "I will call upon the Lord."
Dominique and Brittanie Cannon also performed for the celebration, singing "Jesus what a Savior" and "Nothing but the blood."
Barry Bachman, a college minister delivered the closing prayer and closed out the celebration.
