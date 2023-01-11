Senator Micheal Bergstrom (R-Adair) has filed Senate Bill 44 that will require high schools across the state to provide remedial courses for students scoring below subject-area benchmarks on tests like the ACT or SAT.
The bill can be heard during the 59th Legislature, which convenes Feb. 6.
“Unfortunately, a large portion of our young people who graduate high school and opt for college end up having to take remedial courses and pay tuition for classes they passed in high school,” Bergstrom said, adding that requiring remediation is a step in the right direction.
If SB44 passes, starting next school year, students would have remedial courses to help them in test areas where they need extra help before they graduate, better preparing them for future careers or educational pursuits, Bergstrom said.
“As a former educator, I know that it is possible to accomplish this. I also know that it can be accomplished if we put Oklahoma students’ educational needs first,” Bergstrom said. “Most of Oklahoma’s teachers want to do just that, they want to see their students not only get a diploma but benefit from a quality education that pushes them to overcome and conquer the areas and skills they may be weak in, including math, science and language arts.”
Prior to serving in the Oklahoma Senate, Bergstrom spent 10 years as a reporter, editor and freelance writer. After that, he worked as a full-time educator for 20 years, the last 18 at Bluejacket Public Schools.
The bill would amend 2021 Oklahoma Statutes Title 70. Schools, Section 70-11-107.1, which previously stated that “each school district in this state may offer a remediation course for high school students who score below a nineteen (19) on the American College Testing (ACT) exam or below an equivalent score on the SAT exam.”
The new bill will require the remediation to include, but not be limited to, extended instructional time during the school day, a summer academy, tutoring, online coursework, repetition of any course in which the student has demonstrated academic deficiency by scoring below the benchmarks on subject-area portions of the ACT or SAT or other supplementary services.
It’s estimated that 94% of high school graduates in Oklahoma in 2022 took the ACT, according to a report by American College Testing.
The national composite ACT score was 19.8%.
The bill may not directly affect Stillwater High Schools students, as ACT scores at SHS were overall higher, Stillwater Public Schools PR & Communications Barry Fuxa said.
Of the students from Stillwater High School who took the ACT in preparation for college, the average composite ACT score was 21 for the 2021-22 school year, Fuxa said.
“Oklahoma’s average ACT composite score was 17.9,” Fuxa said.
It’s important to note that not all students will go to college, Fuxa pointed out, but for those who do, the ACT scores look promising.
Of the 357 graduates at SHS in the 2020-2021 year, 51.3% planned to attend college within a year of graduating, according to a report by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.
