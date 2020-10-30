The candidates vying to represent Oklahoma Senate District 21, which encompasses Payne County, faced off Thursday in a forum hosted by Stillwater Frontier Rotary.
Republican Sen. Tom Dugger and his challenger, Democrat Rick Dunham, presented a choice between a known quantity and a new perspective.
Dugger touted his history in the community, his financial expertise and experience as a CPA and his influential committee assignments, including serving as chair of Appropriations and of Select Agencies.
Dunham is an Oklahoma State University graduate and veteran who currently serves as a Major in the U.S. Army Reserve. He recently earned his Master's degree in International Relations.
His campaign has been focused in part on economic development through technology and addressing concerns about cyber-security for ordinary Oklahomans.
Both men answered a series of questions posed by moderator Kevin Clark.
They were asked what the state of Oklahoma should be doing to address COVID-19, that it currently isn’t.
Dunham said he supports mandates requiring masks in public.
“There is objectively right and objectively wrong,” he said.
That, along with limiting social interactions and good hygiene are important to preventing infections.
Dugger said the state needs to do as much as it can to follow the scientific data, social distancing and use of masks as appropriate. He praised Stillwater Medical Center for the steps it has taken to prepare.
They were asked what the legislature could do to prevent a repeat of the controversy surrounding $11 million in state funds paid to EPIC, a private online charter school that has become the state’s largest school.
Dugger said he believes the money should be reimbursed to the state. The Oklahoma State Department of Education is working on what needs to be done now, he said.
“We need to take care of the children first and foremost,” Dugger said.
Dunham said he’s not a fan of privatizing public services. He looks at it like the companies in charge of military housing: They tend to being looking for opportunities to cut corners and increase their profits. It comes back to restoring funding for actual public schools, he said.
Both men said they think online and charter schools should have to meet the same standards as public schools.
They were asked whether they support State Question 805.
Dunham said he remains conflicted about it, especially as it pertains to offenses like domestic violence, but will ultimately vote yes. He said he has serious doubts about incarceration’s effectiveness at reducing crime.
Dugger said he believes 805 needs to be reworked.
“Non-felonies are a problem,” he said. “… When you have three strikes you’re out (but) you come back up to bat with one.”
They were asked how the state could smooth out the boom and bust cycle of oil and gas and its impact on the state’s economy.
Dugger said the state may need to create new tax incentives to grow other industries and diversify its economy. Tourism and aviation are already significant.
Dunham said oil and gas makes up about one-third of the state’s revenue and the state economy must become more diversified. He believes the state should create incentives to entice workers in technology fields and other remote workers, who can live anywhere, to move to Oklahoma.
“The best way to help small businesses it to bring them more customers,” he said.
Both men said they support the recently announced plan to move the state’s public health lab to Stillwater. Dugger said it makes sense given the work Oklahoma State University’s veterinary school has done to help with COVID-19 response. Dunham said he believes it’s a great thing for Stillwater and the local economy.
Dunham said he supports having an independent body to handle political redistricting because gerrymandering is a problem in every state and across party lines.
“We can’t allow legislators to pick their voters, the voters should be picking them,” he said.
He also supports ranked choice voting, which has says would give other political parties a chance instead of simply perpetuating the two-party system he blames for creating tribalism in our country.
They were asked if they support State Question 814, which would redirect funds from the Tobacco Endowment to help the state pay for Medicaid expansion.
Dugger said he thinks the state needs to trust the voters’ judgment and work with them. The money would be pulled from the trust’s income, not its balance and would enable the state to make the $165 million downpayment required to expand Medicaid.
Dunham said he’s not opposed to it in general but he has serious doubts about flipping the ratio deposited into the trust from 75% to 25%. He advocates ending a state capital gains tax exemption, saying it would generate an estimated $93 million.
Each man made his case as they wrapped up the forum.
Dunham said he has put his heart and soul into his campaign, knocking on close to 3,500 doors throughout the county, and he will celebrate either way on Tuesday night.
He criticized the money being spent late in the campaign on attack ads and asked voters to compare the effort the candidates have put into their campaigns, referring to the money flowing in from out of state on Dugger’s behalf as “swamp money.”
“We need people who lead from the front, who don’t operate behind the scenes,” he said.
Dugger said having the opportunity to chair committees like Appropriations and Select Agencies is valuable and happens because the Speaker Pro-Tem selected him. He also cited his work on the Education committee.
He said he looks forward to the campaign being over, it’s not something he has enjoyed.
“I can give you lots of material and background because I have been here a long time. A lot of you have been here a long time,” Dugger said. “New doesn’t necessarily work best in this situation.”
