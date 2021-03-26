Capt. Kyle Gibbs with the Stillwater Police Department has dedicated almost 35 years of service to the Stillwater community.
Gibbs didn’t always see a future in police work. In fact, he never thought about being an officer at all.
“While going to college, I was a machine tool operator for Gault Tool in Ada. That was in the early ’80s and there was a big downturn in the oil industry,” Gibbs said. “The company I worked for consolidated its shops, which meant I had to quit school and move to Arlington, Texas, or find another job. I stayed in school.”
Gibbs then began work as a dispatcher for the Ada Police Department, and continued his education.
“A friend of mine worked at the police department and told me there was an opening for an evening shift dispatcher. I applied and got the job,” Gibbs said.
Still as a dispatcher, Gibbs wanted to continue his plan of being a mechanical engineer and eventually transferred to Oklahoma State University.
“After taking all the classes I could at ECU I needed to move to Stillwater to attend OSU,” Gibbs said. “I applied at Stillwater PD, OSUPD and I applied for MerCruiser which was Mercury Marine at the time, to be a machine tool operator. Stillwater PD hired me first.”
Gibbs started his career in law enforcement in 1986 and never looked back.
There were many reasons Gibbs said he continued his law enforcement career, but the main reason was his desire to serve.
“Because of the excitement and the adventure and, later on, the fulfillment. I found being a police officer to be very fulfilling and I really liked it so I stayed with it,” he said.
Throughout his lengthy career, Gibbs has had several positions at SPD.
“I started as a dispatcher, then I became an officer,” Gibbs said. “Every officer starts as a patrol officer. We hire for patrol and that’s where we pick people for specialty assignments. In 1987 I applied for and was moved to criminal investigations.”
He spent the next seven years in criminal investigations and then moved back to patrol.
Gibbs said he was promoted to sergeant and transferred to the Special Projects Unit, which he worked in for three years.
He was then promoted to lieutenant in Staff Servies. He bounced between Staff Services and patrol before being promoted to captain in 2014.
“One of my favorite assignments was working in staff services, is taking care of purchasing and supply and getting officers and employees the equipment they needed to do their job,” he said.
Capt. Gibbs has also been able to give back to the community through the community outreach program, which has been a highlight of his career.
“Our Community Outreach Program, that’s been one of the highlights of my career,” Gibbs said. “To be involved with a group of people that are so actively involved in helping foster and create those positive relationships.”
He said they started with events such as Shop With a Cop and the Citizens Academy.
“The COP started off with doing some events like ‘Shop with a Cop.’ It was just a few of us trying to build relationships with some kids so that every contact with the police is not an adversarial contact. We kind of started there with a few outreach things,” he said. “That evolved very shortly to our first Citizens Academy where we actually invite people to the police department for six nights classes to teach them about why we do the things we do.”
Gibbs said he believes through the classes taught at the citizens academy that the community has a good grasp on police work and what officers are tasked with daily.
“I think they do to a very large extent,” Gibbs said. “We explore a lot of topics and want attendees to understand things like how and when it is appropriate for the police to use force, why police use military equipment, the types of cases we investigate most in Stillwater as well as topics like internal investigations and how those work.”
His goal is to have everyone who completes citizens academy to understand why officers make the choices they do.
“Attendees also get to know us as individuals while attending the classes and we create new friendships; that is the best part,” Gibbs said. “Many of our CA Alumni have stayed actively engaged with the program and our other outreach efforts.”
Throughout his time in law enforcement, Gibbs said there has been some good and bad times, but he wouldn’t change his career either way.
“While I’ve seen the results of humanity at its worst, I’ve also got to see wonderful acts of kindness,” Gibbs said. “One of my favorite memories was watching a pretty hardnose night-shift cop at a domestic disturbance turn into the kids’ tender old pseudo-grandfather as he tucked them back in bed. I got to be a part of that. Those are the moments that matter.”
To Gibbs, the community support is something that stands out to him. Throughout his career, the support has never wavered.
“I am grateful for the support and love this community shows us,” he said. “That tells me we are doing something right. I really enjoy doing this job, but, it is the service aspect and how this department serves our community that brings me the most fulfillment. That’s what keeps me going. That’s why I show up to work every day.”
