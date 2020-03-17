Some of the main sources for grocery shopping in Stillwater and area towns are taking precautions during the coronavirus pandemic to help its local senior citizens.
Dollar General and Homeland began limiting the first hour of store operations each day for senior citizens – who are more susceptible to COVID-19 – Tuesday, while Stillwater's Food Pyramid adopted a similar practice Wednesday.
It’s a company-wide decision by Dollar General, which tweeted out Monday evening that all stores would implement that its “first hour of operations will be dedicated to our senior shoppers.”
Dollar General began the practice Tuesday, which is also when the store began closing an hour earlier. According to the tweet, it is “in order for employees to clean and restock shelves.”
Dollar General has seven stores in Payne County, and several more in smaller communities around Stillwater – such as Pawnee, Perry, Coyle, Agra and Carney.
Homeland, which acquired Stillwater’s Food Pyramid back in October, also is dedicating its opening hour to those at risk.
Homeland, which has a store in Perry, made the decision Monday and implemented the new protocols for its store on Tuesday. The Perry store will allow only senior citizens from 7-8 a.m.
Marc Jones, CEO and President of the Oklahoma-based Homeland stores, tweeted out Monday night, “... all our stores will dedicate the first hour of business every day to at risk individuals. We’ll have signage explaining this (and) ask all our customers to help us create a safe shopping environment for those most at risk.”
The Stillwater Food Pyramid will open 6-7 a.m. for 60-plus only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.