Several cases returning to court this week

The December jury trials have been canceled, but court is still in session for those with December court dates.
Stillwater man found guilty of manslaughter appears for sentencing
Earl Oswalt Jr., was found guilty by a jury of first-degree manslaughter after a week- long trial in November.
The jurors recommended life in prison for Oswalt after hearing about his prior felony convictions.
On Tuesday, Oswalt will stand before Judge Stephen Kistler, who will decide a prison sentence for Oswalt.
Stillwater man charged with second degree murder is back in court
Clyde Marquette Fields Jr., was charged with violation of a protective order and second-degree murder in Payne County. He was charged in Logan County with unauthorized removal of a dead body, stemming from an alleged incident in February.
Fields will be in court Tuesday morning for trial court arraignment.
Former Stillwater Junior High teacher accused of inappropriately messaging a former student is back in court
Alberto Morejon IV was charged with with forcible oral sodomy and engaging in sexual communication with a minor by use of technology
Both charges are separate incidents and at least two victims have come forward.
Morejon has waived his right to a speedy trial and will appear in court Tuesday morning.
Mullhall man guilty of lewd molestation in court for sentencing
Johnny Lee Graham was charged with lewd molestation in 2018.
He was set for jury trial, but after several family members came forward and alleged sexual abuse, he entered into a blind plea.
Graham is being represented by attorney Royce Hobbs who said in court his client chose the blind plea because he didn’t want a harsh sentence from a jury.
Judge Stephen Kistler found Graham guilty of lewd molestation at the end of October.
Kistler told Graham that his sentence may be harsher than a jury and once he is sentenced, he can’t change his mind about wanting a jury trial.
Lewd molestation is an 85% crime, which means 85% of his sentence has to be served before he is eligible for parole.
He will be sentenced Tuesday morning.
Stillwater man with history of domestic crimes back in court
Robert Lavell Carter was charged with kidnapping, first-degree burglary and domestic assault and battery by strangulation in November.
An arrest warrant was issued Nov. 17 and bond was set at $25,000.
Carter has a history of having cases dismissed by the Payne County District Attorney’s Office with most of the charges being domestic crimes against local women.
Judge Katherine Thomas was recused from this case.
He will appear in court Tuesday afternoon for a continued arraignment.
Correctional officer accused of inappropriate interaction with inmate back in court
Terry Lynn Sneed was charged with forcible oral sodomy in 2017.
He is set for a possible disposition Tuesday afternoon before Judge Kistler.
Stillwater man charged with soliciting prostitution appearing in court
Gassan Ali Alneama was charged with unlawful access to computer to violate Oklahoma statutes, soliciting prostitution, and making obscene electronic communications in 2019.
He entered into a not guilty plea Oct. 2019.
Alneama will appear in court for a fourth continued pretrial Tuesday afternoon.
Stillwater man charged with domestic assault crime is back in court
Kerry Brett Freeman was accused of domestic assault and battery by strangulation in 2019.
He entered into a not guilty plea in March 2019.
Bond was set at $10,000 with special conditions of no contact with the alleged victim.
He will appear in court Tuesday for trial scheduling.
