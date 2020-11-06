This year has been a trying one for Oklahoma State University and its students and faculty.
Since March, things have been operating on a different level for OSU, which has created some concerns among the OSU community.
Pierce Marks, an adjunct professor in the philosophy department at OSU, gathered information he received from students and faculty and penned an open letter to OSU that addresses numerous concerns to the university.
The concerns raised include implementing a pass/fail grading system for the fall and spring semesters, COVID-19 protocols on campus and the difficulties for students in receiving counseling from the university’s counseling services. A change.org petition for the pass/fail considerations was created with the goal of 7,500 signatures, which had more than 6,500 students who had signed as of Friday evening.
“Essentially, at the start, a bunch of faculty had talked and expressed concerns. We all agree that overall, OSU is doing a great job with COVID,” Marks said. “We were worried that the university was not making mental health resources available enough, was not considering pass/fail options, and we had also heard some concerning things from students. We heard about students asking help from the university with COVID, but that the university wasn’t really helping them and just a bunch of different reports that we couldn’t really verify. But when I tried to reach out to some of the people in charge of contact tracing, I couldn’t get a hold of anybody. With the mental health services, at first some students were saying they were on months-long waitlists, others were complaining about the quality of the services even if they could get in, and then it was announced that there had been three suicides.”
The pass/fail petition, which Marks said he supported and decided to include in the letter, is one of the more pressing concerns that students and faculty have expressed. OSU implemented it last spring once campus was shut down, and the coalition of faculty and students claim that it only affects those students who freely choose it, and not having it can negatively affect scholarships, transfers and applications to jobs or further schooling.
One student anonymously wrote to Marks, “I know I don’t succeed in online classes and not being given the option or warned before classes started how class would be adjusted for covid meant that I was stuck with what I had chosen before the pandemic was on our radar. Not to mention (this is from what I can tell, I haven’t heard either way) professors don’t seem as though they received training to equip them to handle the pandemic’s consequences on their students, classes, and themselves. I have several professors that are technologically unskilled, leading to missing lectures, messed up assignments, etc. Adding on stresses due to grades because OSU has not yet caved on a pass/fail calling to the social isolation and fears of the pandemic, is a disaster waiting to happen, and I’m honestly surprised we haven’t had more suicides considering, however bad that may sound.”
Another concern of the letter was the lack of mental health resources available for students. Marks said he had heard from some of his own students who said they were suicidal and that it was difficult to receive help from the university in this regard.
One student wrote anonymously “OKState’s University counseling is a disappointment! I went to go seek grief counseling after my best friend's murder a month ago, and they told me that the soonest I could be seen was two weeks out. They let me stand there, not able to make eye contact or form a complete sentence, and the best they could come up with is, ‘I’m sorry but there’s not much we can do.’ When I finally did get a counselor we got through one session until she decided to double schedule over our appointments and not respond to her email. I can’t speak for everyone but I know for a fact that I’m not the only person this has happened to. We as students are struggling and when we ask for help we’re told to ‘wait’ or are given inadequate resources that only serve to ruin our mental health further. The LEAST the University could do is offer a pass or fail option so we can move forward with a shred of our mental and emotional health intact.”
Although there were some who had said they were put on a six-month waiting list, the actual wait time is around one to three weeks. The letter claims the following ratio for student-to-counselor numbers.
Total 2019 Enrollment = 24,041
Total Number of Undergraduate Counselors = 12
Total Number of Graduate Counselors = 10
Overall Student to Counselor Ratio = 1,093/1
Undergraduate Student to Counselor Ratio = 1,669/1
Graduate Student to Counselor Ratio = 401/1
The university’s COVID-19 response was also a major concern of the letter, which mentions a lack of faith by staff and students in how OSU has handled aspects of its response. The letter claims that guidelines for when students who may be asymptomatic may return to campus. It states the guidelines are vague, due to the policy being a student returning to campus 10 days from the start of symptoms. The letter claims that it leaves too much up to one’s own judgment when it comes to monitoring improvement from symptoms.
It also addresses concerns with contact tracing on campus, with some students claiming to have been refused aid by the university after a positive test, as well as some students claiming University Health Services hadn’t reached out to them to monitor their symptoms.
One student wrote anonymously “I only attended my in-person class once this semester. Upon walking in the room, the seats were 3ft apart, but were shielded on three sides with clear plexiglass to prevent contamination. The majority of the class immediately took their masks off. Even though we have assigned seating, if classrooms get cleaned once a day, that’s about a dozen students, who weren’t required to wear masks, contaminating the desk area with droplets during their entire class period. If I went to any more classes, the contamination would be exponential and impossible to contract trace. I have an immunocompromised roommate, so of course I have no written statement that I personally cannot attend mandatory classes, and have suffered to keep my roommate safe.”
Marks said the letter to OSU was updated with information that students were in fact placed on one- to three-week waiting lists to receive counseling and that the discrepancy over how many students had in fact committed suicide was created by posts that made rounds on social media. The university announced there had been three students who had committed suicide, though a fourth student death was rumored to have also been a suicide. Marks said he noticed a gap in the communications process between the university and students and faculty, which resulted in some distrust.
“Between the university and the students and even the university and faculty, there’s this gap in communication where a lot of those concerns that our students expressed and that we talked about as faculty, we had no real way of answering and getting answers on until the university decided to release statements,” Marks said.
Marks supported the petition and included it in the letter to OSU. Marks also met with the Vice President of academic affairs, the head of academic counseling and the OSU provost last week, and said the university seems genuine about trying to help mitigate the issues with communication as well as providing more resources for students and trying to address the concerns raised.
To read the letter in its entirety, visit https://attemptingfaith.wordpress.com/2020/10/23/an-open-letter-to-oklahoma-state-university-admin-covid-19-petition/
The list of concerns that the students and faculty who gave their input include the following:
“Demands/Concerns:
OSU needs to implement a Pass/No-Pass grading option for Fall 2020, and likely for Spring 2021.
OSU must tighten rules for returning to campus, ensuring that symptomatic students cannot return without medical screening by a doctor and negative COVID-19 test.
OSU must tighten contact tracing, so that no symptomatic students slip through the cracks.
OSU must make medical care more accessible to students, especially to COVID-positive students, and must clearly communicate how to access this care.
OSU must guarantee students with COVID-positive tests a place to isolate, and ensure that COVID-positive students do isolate, or leave campus, so as to protect roommates. Alternatively, students who do not feel comfortable in shared housing need to be accommodated.
OSU must ensure that the promised sanitation measures are stepped up on campus.
OSU must make free and stable mental-health care available to all students, which allows students to build relationships with a single counselor over time.
OSU should attempt to bring the Student to Counselor Ratio closer to 250/1. This would only require a total of approx. 96 counselors, of which OSU currently employs 22, so that OSU, to reach this ideal ratio, need only hire or contract with 74 more counselors. At the very least, the university ought to ensure all students access to free Better Help services, or contract with counselors outside of the University.
OSU must make non-law-enforcement crisis intervention available to students. Many students report being on the verge of suicide or self-harm, and report being unable to receive help without calling the police.
Ensure that faculty cannot implement mandatory, in-person attendance policies for Spring 2021, to ensure that sick students do not come to campus.
OSU admin needs to do more to discourage partying on and near campus, including at bars.
OSU needs to allow for Spring Break or an equivalent, and find other, more mental-health-friendly ways of mitigating travel and partying over the Spring 2021 semester. A Fall-semester model, with a few short breaks during the second quarter of Spring 2021, would be helpful, and yet still mitigate travel.
OSU must be consistent in the handling of on-campus events with regards to public safety. If commencement remains online, graduation fees charged to students ought to be refunded or not charged in the first place, as the university is directly profiting from hosting a virtual commencement).”
