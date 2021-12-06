Your Vote Counts

The first day of filing for February elections saw a pair of Stillwater incumbents running for re-election.

Will Joyce, the current mayor of Stillwater, was the only person to file for that city council seat Monday. Tim Riley, the Stillwater Board of Education vice president was the only person to file for the board’s Ward 2 seat Monday.

The filing period will remain open until 5 p.m. Wednesday. The council position is open to residents of Stillwater, while the school board position is open to residents of that particular ward. Ward 2 is much of southwestern Stillwater, south of State Highway 51 and west of US 177.

The most popular filing Monday was for Yale’s city commission. Michael Strader filed for re-election to Seat 1, and was joined in that race by Brian Porter. It was also the only filing that included multiple people Monday. Jason Brown filed for re-election in Seat 2.

The Board of Education primaries and municipal general elections will be Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Municipal Filings:

Stillwater Councilor No. 5, Mayor

Will Joyce

Cushing City Commission No. 3

Stephen Orton

Yale City Commission Seat 1

Brian Porter

Michael Strader

Yale City Commission Seat 2

Jason Brown

Board of Education Filings:

Stillwater Public Schools Office No. 2

Tim Riley

Cushing Public Schools Office No. 2

Shawn Hubble

Oak Grove Public Schools Office No. 2

Tanner Munsell

Perkins-Tyron Public Schools Office No. 2

Dustin Bledsoe

Yale Public Schools Office No. 2

Curtis Morphew

