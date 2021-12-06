The first day of filing for February elections saw a pair of Stillwater incumbents running for re-election.
Will Joyce, the current mayor of Stillwater, was the only person to file for that city council seat Monday. Tim Riley, the Stillwater Board of Education vice president was the only person to file for the board’s Ward 2 seat Monday.
The filing period will remain open until 5 p.m. Wednesday. The council position is open to residents of Stillwater, while the school board position is open to residents of that particular ward. Ward 2 is much of southwestern Stillwater, south of State Highway 51 and west of US 177.
The most popular filing Monday was for Yale’s city commission. Michael Strader filed for re-election to Seat 1, and was joined in that race by Brian Porter. It was also the only filing that included multiple people Monday. Jason Brown filed for re-election in Seat 2.
The Board of Education primaries and municipal general elections will be Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Municipal Filings:
Stillwater Councilor No. 5, Mayor
Will Joyce
Cushing City Commission No. 3
Stephen Orton
Yale City Commission Seat 1
Brian Porter
Michael Strader
Yale City Commission Seat 2
Jason Brown
Board of Education Filings:
Stillwater Public Schools Office No. 2
Tim Riley
Cushing Public Schools Office No. 2
Shawn Hubble
Oak Grove Public Schools Office No. 2
Tanner Munsell
Perkins-Tyron Public Schools Office No. 2
Dustin Bledsoe
Yale Public Schools Office No. 2
Curtis Morphew
