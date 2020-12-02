The candidate filing period for multiple local elections begins 8 a.m. Monday and closes 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
There will be municipal and school board elections for multiple cities in Payne County. Declarations of Candidacy will be filed at the Payne County Election Board, 315 W. 6th, Suite 207, in Stillwater, with the exception of Cushing, which will be filed at Cushing City Hall with the City Clerk.
Municipal seats are opening in Stillwater, Cushing and Yale. The Stillwater City Council is for seat No. 4 – a four-year term currently held by Vice-Mayor Pat Darlington. Cushing had seats No. 1 and No. 3 opening for the City Commission. Both of those are three-year terms. Yale had seats No. 3 and No. 4 opening, also three-year terms.
Municipal elections could be held either Feb. 9 or April 6, depending on when cities have called for those elections. Stillwater’s election has been called for Feb. 9, with a possible runoff set for April 6. If more than two candidates file, a runoff would be held if no candidate earned more than 50 percent of the total vote.
School board seats are opening in Cushing, Glencoe, Meridian Technology Center, Oak Grove, Perkins-Tryon, Ripley, Stillwater and Yale. Stillwater has two coming open, Office No. 1 – a five-year term – and Office No. 5, which is a four-year unexpired term. Office No. 1 is currently held by Camille Deyong, and Steve Hallgren holds Office No. 5.
All school board filings will be held at the Payne County Election Board. The school board primary will be Feb. 9, and would move to an April 6 general election if no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the total votes cast. If only two candidates file, the election will be April 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.