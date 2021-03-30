Stillwater rainfall for the week is 1.62 inches with trees leafing out and the beginning of blossoms. It is looking like a top quality spring has begun to go with last weekend’s spring solstice. Bring it on along with shorebirds and migratory American Pipits at The Lowlands of Boomer Lake! Let’s just hope that we don’t encounter upcoming strong flood conditions.
Lake Carl Blackwell received our first early Eared Grebe on St. Patrick’s Day last week. OSU also encountered our first early Eastern Towhee. The towhee is an eastern bird, which will come to Stillwater from time to time, as we are at the line of demarcation. They have been appearing a little more frequently each year. As a normal visitor for six years now, Boomer Lake has received its first Neotropic Cormorant. It is nice to think that it is always the “same bird,” but we have had more than one over the past few years. All of our cormorants seem to be sporting breeding plumage earlier each season. We will also be seeing those notable crests on the Double-crested Cormorant, which used to be more common for areas north of Oklahoma.
American Robins are carrying eggs already, so nesting season MAY have already begun. The jury is still out on that one, but keep watch for nesting behavior.
Our usual suspects have already come to visit for the season: American Coot, Red-winged Blackbirds, Great-tailed and Common Grackles, Brown-headed Cowbirds, Eastern Meadowlark, Turkey Vultures, and Fish Crows. We’re still in the midst of winter visitors, which we will be for a while. We are still seeing Song Sparrows, Purple Finches, Dark-eyed Juncos, Harris’s Sparrows, the occasional Loggerhead Shrike, Red-breasted Nuthatch, and Pine Siskins. Many times where one may encounter goldfinches, the siskins and Purple Finches will be with them or in the general vicinity.
Boomer Lake’s first Great Egret and Barn and Tree Swallows have already appeared though wind blown, while Pied-billed Grebes are on the move along with multiple Double-crested Cormorants.
Migratory Chipping and White-throated Sparrows are already appearing, many with the usual socialite, the Carolina Chickadee, who enjoys giving direction while they are in the midst of nesting behavior.
Cushing Water Treatment Plant gives us a good assortment of water birds, which include Wood Duck, Blue- and Green-winged Teal and the less Common Cinnamon Teal, Northern Shoveler, American Wigeon, Ring-necked Duck, soon-to-be outbound Bufflehead, Lesser Scaup, Greater Yellowlegs and several Least Sandpipers. Also observed were Northern Rough-winged, Tree, and Barn Swallows.
Make note that since feeder birds are increasing, it will soon be time for at least two species of hummingbird to be on the move. May this be a reminder to pull out and clean those hummingbird feeders well with a ten percent bleach solution. Later in the season you could also be the lucky recipient of the rare Rufous Hummingbird. It is getting slightly more common. If you win one of those, do send writer a photo at aviannovice @aol.com for inclusion in a future column.
Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
