The staff of Stillwater’s YMCA and Stillwater Fire Department’s C-shift crews held a training exercise Wednesday at the YMCA’s indoor swimming pool.
The goal was to familiarize the firefighters with what lifeguards would do in an emergency situation before they hand the victim off to the fire department and to allow the firefighters to practice their water rescue skills for situations without a lifeguard, YMCA program director Josh Jamarillo said.
Immobilizing a patient with a possible spinal injury and placing them on a backboard then getting them out of the water was an important part of the training.
When lifeguards are present, the victim will likely already be out of the pool by the time the Fire Department arrives, YMCA Program Director Jamie Overton explained.
Lifeguards wear rescue buoys around their waists but those won’t be available if SFD is responding to a victim in a lake or a private swimming pool, so the firefighters worked on scenarios where they would have to improvise, SFD Capt. Kyle Crawford said. They found some pool noodles and used those because they can usually be found at almost any pool.
The lifeguards demonstrated the techniques they use and the firefighters practiced getting a backboard under the victim while they’re in the water and then lifting them out of the pool, Crawford said.
“It’s a whole other thing when you’re in the water,” he said.
SFD tries to train its personnel on a variety of water-related rescue scenarios at least once a year, Crawford said. The department also has two rescue boats, a large one and a smaller, inflatable boat. The department tries to get firefighters out on Boomer Lake annually to practice driving the boats.
Overton said she was glad some of the YMCA’s members got to see YMCA staff and firefighters out there together working on their skills.
She was impressed with the teamwork she saw among the firefighters.
“It was neat getting to watch them work together,” she said. “It was super comforting as a community member watching them learn.”
She isn’t in the YMCA’s aquatics division but says it was also good for her to see rescue scenarios being practiced because if there is an emergency at the pool and the YMCA has to enact its Emergency Operations Plan, professional staff and the staff at the front desk become secondary responders.
They have 30 seconds from being alerted to get to the pool, she said.
Crawford said he was impressed with the YMCA staff and grateful for their assistance with the training.
“I think we all learned something today,” he said.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.